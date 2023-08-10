Everton’s Dual Pursuit: Spotlight on Chermiti and Ekitike

Everton’s Strategic Push for Fresh Firepower

Everton FC, the Merseyside blues, seem to be on the brink of a strategic reshuffle to boost their frontline. Amidst injury concerns and performance expectations, the club is closely linked with Youssef Chermiti and Hugo Ekitike.

The Search for Solidarity Up Front

The unrelenting need for an additional striker stems from a season that witnessed Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton’s principal forward, missing out on over half of the Premier League matches. The knock-on effect on Everton’s offensive prowess was evident. In the 2022-23 season, the English striker ended up missing more than half of the Premier League games because of injuries, highlighted the vulnerabilities in their striking options. The crux? The Toffees simply cannot hinge all their hopes on Calvert-Lewin’s unpredictable fitness. Thus, the hunt for not one but two strikers to bolster the offensive ranks.

The Potential of Chermiti

Youssef Chermiti, the young Sporting talent, is not being viewed as the first-choice solution. At 19, the Portuguese player is seen as a project, someone who can evolve in the shadows. Chermiti is not expected to be a starting striker. The idea? To let him grow without the immediate pressure of top-tier Premier League action, ensuring he isn’t rushed into the limelight too soon.

Ekitike: The PSG Prodigy

Then there’s Hugo Ekitike, a promising youngster who’s been turning heads in Ligue 1. After initially moving to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on loan, the French club quickly recognised his potential, making his transfer permanent for a sum of £24.5 million.

What’s remarkable about Ekitike is his ability to leave a mark even in a squad glittering with stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar. “He played a total of 1154 minutes in the French league,” and despite his limited appearances, managed to secure a respectable goal tally.

As noted by Fabrizio Romano, the Merseysiders’ interest in Ekitike is solid. “The Merseysiders are in talks to sign the 21-year-old on a loan deal with an option to buy which could become an obligation to buy.” While the dialogue is still nascent, the price point hovering around £30 million indicates Everton’s serious intent.

Potential Ripple Effects

The potential addition of Ekitike could set off a domino effect within the squad. If the PSG talent does set foot on Goodison Park, it might signal the end of Neal Maupay’s time with the club. Concurrently, Tom Cannon, the young forward, could find himself on loan to gain valuable minutes elsewhere.

Closing Thoughts

As Everton strategically positions themselves for a brighter season, the emphasis on shoring up the attack is evident. With a blend of youth and promise, Chermiti and Ekitike might just be the pieces of the puzzle Sean Dyche has been looking for. Only time will tell if these potential moves pay off, but for now, the Goodison faithful have reasons to be hopeful.