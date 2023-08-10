“We Are Newcastle United”: Diving Deep into the Magpies’ Journey on Amazon Prime

From Rock Bottom to Champions League

It’s a rags-to-riches tale. When Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) secured their £305m takeover of Newcastle in October 2021, they replaced the notably unpopular Mike Ashley. The immediate sacking of Steve Bruce and the entry of Eddie Howe set the stage for a turnaround. From hovering close to the relegation zone, Newcastle clinched a top-four spot in the Premier League the following season – an extraordinary journey captured in the Amazon Prime documentary.

Amanda Staveley, holding 10% ownership of the club, remarked: “The fans haven’t tasted success in ages. This leap was unexpected and feels like an overachievement. Initially, the hope was just to avoid relegation, but now we’re setting sights much higher. Our business model didn’t even see us reaching Europe this soon.”

⚫️⚪️ EXCLUSIVE CLIP ⚫️⚪️ Eddie Howe found extra motivation for his players when @NUFC faced Man Utd 5 weeks after their cup final clash 🔥 We Are Newcastle United, coming to Prime Video from 11 August 📺 pic.twitter.com/QvHLcfX9PK — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 3, 2023

Sportswashing Allegations

The PIF’s takeover wasn’t without controversy. Accusations of sportswashing abounded, with the Premier League demanding evidence that the PIF was distinct from the Saudi state before approving the takeover.

In the documentary, Newcastle’s chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, vents his frustrations, “Many journalists can’t quite grasp what PIF really is.” Amanda Staveley adds, “The PIF’s enormous wealth caused concerns among other clubs. The misconception that the PIF is synonymous with the Saudi state is preposterous.”

Addressing further criticisms, she says, “Amnesty International and others wanted to keep the conversation around human rights. Our team worked tirelessly to assuage these apprehensions.”

Pete, a fan featured in the documentary, adds his perspective: “While human rights concerns are significant, isolating and boycotting doesn’t seem like the solution. From a club standpoint, the takeover has been transformative for Newcastle United.”

The Anthony Gordon Saga

Financial constraints under the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules were frequently addressed in the documentary. One of the highlights was the January 2023 signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton.

As Newcastle’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth put it, Gordon ticked all the boxes – from his character to his Premier League familiarity. Despite Everton’s £50m + £10m add-ons asking price, Newcastle’s persistence, demonstrated by Staveley and co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s trip to Riyadh for discussions, paid off. Ultimately, the Magpies secured Gordon for an initial £40m, potentially rising to £45m.

⚫️⚪️ EXCLUSIVE CLIP ⚫️⚪️

@NUFC's offer for Anthony Gordon was rejected, but Newcastle United's board refused to give up… We Are Newcastle United, coming to Prime Video on Friday 11 August 📺 pic.twitter.com/B0IFZHQWiD — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 8, 2023

Off the Pitch: Life and Choices of Players

The documentary also offers a peek into the personal lives of game-changers Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes. Trippier’s move from Atletico Madrid was influenced by his family’s challenges in Spain. “Family trumps football for me. It always comes first,” he says.

Meanwhile, Guimaraes, the Brazilian midfielder, confesses his penchant for sweets, with his fiancée Ana playfully revealing his favourite chocolate.

In Search of the Perfect Sponsor

Newcastle’s pursuit for a new shirt sponsor for the 2023-24 season takes centre stage in one episode. Peter Silverstone, appointed as the club’s chief commercial officer, had a tight deadline, making outreach to over a thousand companies in a short span.

The documentary touches upon the intricacies of FFP restrictions and Newcastle’s ambitions. Ghodoussi sheds light on the challenges, stating, “We aim to be on the level of giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona. But it’s not about pouring money; we need to generate it. Commercial revenues, especially sponsorships, are crucial.”

After much anticipation, Saudi Arabian entertainment titan, Sela, is unveiled as their shirt sponsor, a strategic move aimed at boosting the club’s fan base in Saudi.

In conclusion, the documentary offers a riveting insight into Newcastle United’s season, masterfully narrated by club legend Alan Shearer. The highs, lows, challenges, and the sheer passion for football shine through. The eagerly awaited first episode of “We Are Newcastle United” is set to premiere on Prime Video on 11 August, promising viewers a weekly treat thereafter.