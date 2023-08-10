Thursday, August 10, 2023
Report: Maguire's £10m Man United Golden Handshake

By Curtis Edwards
Red Devils’ £10m Dilemma: Maguire’s Impending Departure to West Ham

The £10m Question

As the transfer window ticks down, the footballing world turns its gaze to Manchester United, as whispers abound about their willingness to fork out up to £10 million to ensure Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham United. A saga worthy of a theatre production, and Manchester United are playing the lead.

Having finally agreed on a £30m price tag with the Hammers – a leap from the initially dismissed £20m bids and combined proposals that featured both Maguire and Scott McTominay – Maguire’s journey to London seems set in stone.

The crux? It’s all about the money.

London Calling

Harry Maguire isn’t just heading to London for the tea. David Moyes, West Ham’s orchestrator, is a long-standing admirer of the England international. His esteem for Maguire is well-documented and believed to be pivotal in the unfolding transfer drama. But whilst the negotiations regarding personal terms seem to be a mere formality, the financial nuances are far from settled.

Sporting a luxurious £190,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford, Maguire’s transition to London will require a financial step down. The East London outfit, with Lucas Paqueta leading their wage bill at roughly £150,000-per-week, is expected to offer Maguire a solid yet significantly lesser £100,000 weekly payout.

A rapid calculation puts the shortfall for the remainder of Maguire’s United contract at close to £10m. Reports in the Daily Mail suggest Manchester United might be the ones to bridge this gap. A gesture of goodwill? Or a desperate move to facilitate an exit?

Maguire’s United Chapter Closes

After making global headlines in 2019, shifting from Leicester to Manchester for a whopping £80m – a record fee for a defender – Maguire’s journey at United, rich in highs and lows, now approaches its twilight.

The entrance of Ten Hag marked a defining change. Despite the accolades he showered on Maguire, the defender’s position was consistently overshadowed by error-marred displays and Ten Hag’s evident preference for fresher legs. Lisandro Martinez, the new star on the block, reduced Maguire to a mere spectator for much of the Premier League season, with just eight starts to his name.

The final blow? Losing the captain’s armband to Bruno Fernandes. The writing was clear: Manchester United and Ten Hag were looking elsewhere. And as one chapter closes, another begins with names like Jean-Clair Todibo and Benjamin Pavard circulating as potential reinforcements for the Reds.

It’s a tale of ambitions, finances, and football – one that has kept us gripped from the start.

Curtis Edwards
