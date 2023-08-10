Report: Maguire’s £10m Man United Golden Handshake

Red Devils’ £10m Dilemma: Maguire’s Impending Departure to West Ham

The £10m Question

As the transfer window ticks down, the footballing world turns its gaze to Manchester United, as whispers abound about their willingness to fork out up to £10 million to ensure Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham United. A saga worthy of a theatre production, and Manchester United are playing the lead.

Having finally agreed on a £30m price tag with the Hammers – a leap from the initially dismissed £20m bids and combined proposals that featured both Maguire and Scott McTominay – Maguire’s journey to London seems set in stone.

The crux? It’s all about the money.

Will we see the best of Harry Maguire if he signs for West Ham? 👀 pic.twitter.com/bxOZRFBvle — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 10, 2023

London Calling

Harry Maguire isn’t just heading to London for the tea. David Moyes, West Ham’s orchestrator, is a long-standing admirer of the England international. His esteem for Maguire is well-documented and believed to be pivotal in the unfolding transfer drama. But whilst the negotiations regarding personal terms seem to be a mere formality, the financial nuances are far from settled.

Sporting a luxurious £190,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford, Maguire’s transition to London will require a financial step down. The East London outfit, with Lucas Paqueta leading their wage bill at roughly £150,000-per-week, is expected to offer Maguire a solid yet significantly lesser £100,000 weekly payout.

A rapid calculation puts the shortfall for the remainder of Maguire’s United contract at close to £10m. Reports in the Daily Mail suggest Manchester United might be the ones to bridge this gap. A gesture of goodwill? Or a desperate move to facilitate an exit?

Maguire’s United Chapter Closes

After making global headlines in 2019, shifting from Leicester to Manchester for a whopping £80m – a record fee for a defender – Maguire’s journey at United, rich in highs and lows, now approaches its twilight.

The entrance of Ten Hag marked a defining change. Despite the accolades he showered on Maguire, the defender’s position was consistently overshadowed by error-marred displays and Ten Hag’s evident preference for fresher legs. Lisandro Martinez, the new star on the block, reduced Maguire to a mere spectator for much of the Premier League season, with just eight starts to his name.

The final blow? Losing the captain’s armband to Bruno Fernandes. The writing was clear: Manchester United and Ten Hag were looking elsewhere. And as one chapter closes, another begins with names like Jean-Clair Todibo and Benjamin Pavard circulating as potential reinforcements for the Reds.

It’s a tale of ambitions, finances, and football – one that has kept us gripped from the start.