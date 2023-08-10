Celtic’s Next Star Signing: All Eyes on Tommy Doyle

Celtic’s Eye on the Next Midfield Maestro: The Tommy Doyle Saga

Celtic’s interest in Tommy Doyle, the young Manchester City sensation, has set the Scottish footballing circles abuzz. Is this the making of another Tom Rogic for Brendan Rodgers?

Summer of Ambition at Parkhead

Celtic’s return to prominence has been heavily accentuated with the re-appointment of Brendan Rodgers, a decision championed by majority shareholder Dermot Desmond. And backing this managerial manoeuvre is an array of signings designed to bolster the ranks.

In the pursuit of glory, Rodgers has already welcomed Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and the talent from down under, Melbourne City’s Marco Tilio. The squad further enriched with the South Korean double of Hyun-jun Yang and Hyeok-kyu Kwon, and Maik Nawrocki, the Polish defensive stalwart.

Yet, whispers around Parkhead, according to the Daily Record; suggest the shopping might not be over. Tommy Doyle of Manchester City has caught the Hoops’ attention. But the path isn’t devoid of competition. English clubs, notably Wolves, Southampton, and Sheffield United, too, are in the fray.

The Enigma – Tommy Doyle

How does a 21-year-old garner such interest? Perhaps it’s Doyle’s resemblance to Tom Rogic, a star of yesteryears under Rodgers. Spending a fruitful loan spell at Sheffield United, Doyle’s commendable central midfield exploits yielded four goals and seven assists in 38 showings.

This young gun, who had successful loan stints with Cardiff City and Hamburg, truly came of age at Bramall Lane. His contributions were instrumental as the Blades clinched their Premier League promotion. Such form might be what Celtic seeks to harness, leveraging his Championship experience.

Furthermore, his previous record at Manchester City’s U21 is nothing short of exemplary: 9 goals and 15 assists over 50 games.

Echoing a similar sentiment is the tale of Tom Rogic. Under Rodgers’ tutelage between 2016 and 2019, Rogic’s midfield mastery saw 24 goals and 20 assists in 105 appearances. That’s a noteworthy statistic – a direct goal contribution every 2.39 games.

Comparatively, Doyle’s youthful fervour shines even brighter. His numbers with City’s U21s boast a goal involvement every 2.09 games, coming impressively close at 3.45 with Sheffield United.

And if scout Jacek Kulig’s words are any indication, this “exceptional” “playmaker” is destined for greatness. His 2020/21 campaign with City, comprising four goals and ten assists in 18 Premier League 2 matches, echoes the sentiment.

Presently, with only Matt O’Riley (12) surpassing eight assists for the Hoops last season, the prospect of Doyle’s addition seems tantalising. His potential is undeniable. Scotland might just witness the birth of an exceptional creator.

Could Tommy Doyle be the next midfield magician for Celtic? A potential Rogic reincarnate? As Brendan Rodgers plots to craft a team to conquer all, the addition of Doyle might just be the masterstroke to ensure glory in the final third.