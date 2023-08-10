Man Utd’s Fred Faces Uncertain Future: Turkish Giants Circle

Inside Man Utd’s Transfer Room: Fred’s Future on the Balance

Fred Attracting Turkish Interest

Whispers in the football world suggest a keen interest from the Turkish giants, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, in securing the signature of Manchester United’s Brazil-born midfield maestro, Fred.

Old Trafford’s Stance

Under the helm of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United seems to be taking a direction that might leave Fred on the fringes. Sources close to the club have hinted that the player may not have a prominent role to play in the upcoming season.

Who Else Is In The Race?

The Premier League’s Fulham has cast a keen eye towards the Brazilian, and he isn’t short of suitors from the rest of Europe either. Given his contract situation at Old Trafford – expiring next summer – the race is sure to heat up.

Reflecting on Fred’s Journey

Having donned the famous red shirt for £47m back in 2018, Fred has been a fixture in the United dressing room. Despite the warmth he enjoys amongst his peers, there’s a sentiment that he hasn’t fully lived up to the potential that saw United bring him over from Shakhtar Donetsk. With 56 appearances in the previous season and contributions that saw United seal a Champions League berth, Fred’s commitment is unquestionable.

To date, Fred has stepped onto the Premier League pitch 139 times for United, chipping in with eight goals and seven assists.

Across The Hall: Bailly’s Situation

In a related snippet from Manchester, Besiktas has Eric Bailly on their radar. There’s ongoing chatter about a potential mutual contract termination, allowing the 29-year-old to move without a transfer fee.