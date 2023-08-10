Al-Ahli’s Bold Bid For Another Reds Midfielder

Liverpool’s Midfield Makeover: The Thiago Dilemma

As the Merseyside giants prepare for a new Premier League season, whispers from the transfer grapevine suggest another dramatic turn in Liverpool’s squad revamp.

Thiago and the Al-Ahli Approach

In what could be termed a ‘summer exodus’, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool seems to be the shopping destination for Saudi clubs. Recent reports have identified Thiago Alcantara as Al-Ahli’s newest target. This comes after the unexpected departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi shores, amplifying Liverpool’s midfield reshuffle needs.

The Anfield outfit’s reaction? They’ve promptly turned their pockets inside out securing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. And while the ink hasn’t dried on these deals, talks over roping in Southampton’s prodigy, Romeo Lavia, have gained momentum. Yet, the Blues from London might just be in the fray, attempting to sway the deal their way.

It’s worth noting, ahead of their Premier League curtain-raiser against Chelsea, Liverpool’s midfield ranks could appear somewhat thin. Especially if speculations surrounding a €12 million bid from Al-Ahli for 32-year-old Thiago hold weight. With just a year remaining on his Liverpool contract, it’s not beyond reason for the club to contemplate the sale. However, the timing – just before the season kicks off – could be the deal-breaker.

Interestingly, sources suggest Thiago, earlier in the transfer season, had sidestepped advances from Saudi clubs. His gaze, they say, is firmly fixed on donning the red for Liverpool’s impending challenges.

The Reds’ Roster Revamp

Beyond Thiago, Liverpool’s team sheet has seen some striking edits. The likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have exited on frees, while Fabio Carvalho heads to RB Leipzig for a season-long stint.

Klopp’s wishlist evidently still has unchecked boxes. A top draw is Romeo Lavia. Yet, the Saints’ valuation appears a stumbling block. The plot thickens with Chelsea also circling the young talent.

But wait, Liverpool might just be flipping the script on Chelsea. The rumour mill is abuzz with the Reds outbidding Chelsea for Brighton’s sensation, Moises Caicedo. A hefty price tag north of €100m dangles on this potential deal.

And as Liverpool scout for a defensive addition, the summer’s end could witness more exits. Stay tuned, because Thiago’s Anfield story might have a few more chapters before deadline day.