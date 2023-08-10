Elye Wahi Transfer War: Chelsea or PSG – Who Will Triumph?

Inside the Battle for Elye Wahi: Chelsea and PSG at the Forefront

Elye Wahi, the prodigious 20-year-old forward, is rapidly becoming the talk of the summer transfer window. The Montpellier frontman, who boasted an outstanding 19 goals and six assists last season, has caught the eye of some of Europe’s elite clubs, with Chelsea and PSG leading the race.

The Montpellier Statement

Louis Nicollin, Montpellier’s Club president, didn’t hold back on his views about Wahi’s future at the club. Speaking earlier this month, he remarked, “We’ve come to an understanding regarding Elye’s departure. As the league commences, we might consider setting a firm deadline. With just four weeks of the transfer window left, we are open to discussions.”

Continuing, he added, “If by the 20th or 25th of August there’s no concrete offer, it’s not like we won’t recognise the situation. Elye would then be considered for our first team action.”

Chelsea’s Ongoing Pursuit

Chelsea’s interest in Wahi is well-documented. Yet, their pursuit has become increasingly complicated. Following Breel Embolo’s unfortunate ACL injury, Monaco has thrown their hat into the ring once again. This has further intensified the competition, with a host of clubs now vying for Wahi’s signature.

PSG Enters the Fray

But it’s not just Chelsea who are on the offensive. According to reliable sources at Footmercato, both PSG and Tottenham have initiated talks with Montpellier. The Parisians, fresh from securing Goncalo Ramos, have made enquiries about the intricacies of a potential deal for Wahi.

On the other hand, Tottenham, having recently acquired the talents of Alejo Veliz, might be scouting for yet another striking talent. The potential departure of their talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich could be a catalyst. Insider reports suggest that Spurs could be making a decisive move shortly.

Other Contenders

Eintracht Frankfurt, Arsenal, and Olympique Marseille too have been mentioned in connection with the young French sensation. In fact, Frankfurt had extended an invitation to Wahi to explore their facilities, a gesture previously made by Chelsea.

Given Wahi’s exceptional performances last term, his Expected Transfer Value (xTV) soared to a hefty €20.1 million, indicating he’s going to be a significant investment.