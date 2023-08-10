Premier League Showdown: Arsenal vs Forest Preview 2023/24

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Preview: 2023/24 Season

Arsenal’s Title Ambitions Heightened With New Signings

After a captivating close shave with the Premier League title last season, finishing just five points adrift of Manchester City, Arsenal are back, bolstered, and brimming with belief. The summer has witnessed the arrival of footballing titans like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber to the Emirates. These additions could be the final piece of the puzzle for Mikel Arteta’s title aspirations.

A Hope for Stability: Nottingham Forest’s Premier League Journey

The opposite side of the spectrum sees Nottingham Forest striving for a season less filled with drama. Their primary mission? Ensuring they remain a consistent Premier League entity. Although their transfer window might not mirror the frenzy of the previous summer, the signings of Anthony Elanga, Chris Wood, and Matt Turner are primed to be instant injections of quality to the first team.

Key Match Details

Location: Emirates Stadium, London, England

Emirates Stadium, London, England Date: Saturday, 12 August

Saturday, 12 August Kick-off: 12:30 (BST)

12:30 (BST) Officials: Referee – Michael Oliver, VAR – Jarred Gillett

Recent Encounters: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

In their last five encounters:

Arsenal clinched 2 victories.

Nottingham Forest secured 3 wins.

Draws? Nil.

Their most recent face-off witnessed a 1-0 triumph for Nottingham Forest on 20 May 2023.

Broadcast Details

UK: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate US: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

Arsenal’s Team News

Despite the bustling activity during the transfer season, Arteta faces selection dilemmas for the Premier League curtain-raiser. Injuries have sidelined Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny. There are also question marks regarding Oleksandr Zinchenko’s return, after missing the Community Shield triumph over Manchester City. In the potential absence of Jesus, Arteta’s choices for leading the line include Havertz, Leandro Trossard, and Eddie Nketiah.

Predicted Arsenal Lineup (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Nottingham Forest’s Team Update

Steve Cooper might receive a boost with Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson hinting at returns, with Awoniyi seemingly closer to a starting berth. Felipe, following a knee scare, remains a possible inclusion. However, the likes of Moussa Niakhate, Wayne Hennessey, and Omar Richards will be conspicuously absent.

Predicted Nottingham Forest Lineup (3-5-2): Turner; Worrall, Boly, McKenna; Aurier, Yates, Danilo, Mangala, Aina; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi.

The Verdict

Arsenal’s recent display, holding fort against Manchester City in the Community Shield, coupled with their strategic additions, suggests they are a force to reckon with this season. With Timber and Rice expected to seamlessly integrate, and Havertz set to carve out his niche, Arsenal seem poised to overshadow Nottingham Forest in this face-off.