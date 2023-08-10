Levi Colwill Shuts Down Liverpool Link: Chelsea Forever

Colwill Puts Liverpool Rumours to Rest: Commits Future to Chelsea

Colwill’s Chelsea Connection

Levi Colwill, Chelsea’s emerging defensive stalwart, has put to rest the swirling rumours of a possible switch to Anfield. The young centre-back, who was persistently linked with a move to Liverpool, has reiterated his loyalty to Chelsea. “I always wanted to be at Chelsea, be a Chelsea player and hopefully become a Chelsea legend one day,” shared an adamant Colwill.

The 20-year-old’s sentiments are clear: Stamford Bridge is where his heart truly lies. “Chelsea has been my club since my ninth birthday when I signed,” Colwill passionately expressed, adding, “Obviously, I love this club a lot. I want to win big things with this club.”

Anfield’s Admiration: But Chelsea First Choice for Colwill

Despite tales of Colwill’s childhood admiration for Liverpool, the defender was unequivocal about where his loyalties lay. Referring to the extension of his contract with the Blues, Colwill divulged, “I don’t think it was ever a doubt really.”

Although the Seagulls of Brighton had a commendable season under Roberto De Zerbi, a man Colwill acknowledges for having substantially developed his game, the allure of Chelsea proved unsurmountable.

Transfer Tidbits: Liverpool’s Unfulfilled Pursuit

Making any move away from Chelsea for Colwill, especially to Liverpool, was always going to be a significant ask. An intriguing subplot emerged with Brighton purportedly having a £40m bid in the offing for the England U21 sensation. Yet, it was evident that prising him away would require much more than that.

With Mauricio Pochettino’s assurances of Colwill’s role in Chelsea’s first team, the young defender chose to renew his vows with the Blues. However, given Liverpool’s evident admiration for the player, they might still be monitoring his game time with Chelsea, especially with the Blues’ squad brimming with talent, and the absence of European competitions to offer more opportunities.

Recent addition Axel Disasi joins a defensive roster boasting of names like Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, and the currently sidelined Wesley Fofana. With this talent abundance, questions arise: Will Pochettino’s promises manifest into substantial game time for Colwill?

Only time will tell if Liverpool might feel inclined to enquire once more, especially if game time proves elusive for Colwill.