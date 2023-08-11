The Man City Challenge: Guardiola on New Season Hopes

The Challenge of Climbing Mountains: Pep Guardiola on Man City’s Quest

A Once in a Lifetime Triumph

Man City’s gaffer, Pep Guardiola, delivered a reality check to fans, suggesting that recreating the shimmer of last season’s unparalleled Treble success might just be beyond reach. “It is once in a lifetime,” Guardiola admitted, humbly reflecting on their trailblazing journey. “It will not be possible to do what we did last season.”

After finishing the 2022-23 season with an iconic hat-trick of major trophies, City’s next conquest starts against Burnley, who are just settling into the Premier League’s pace.

Chasing Historic Feats



Though the aspirations remain sky-high, Guardiola was candid about the Herculean task that lies ahead. “We climbed the highest mountain last season, but in the last two days we came down from it and now we start again,” he quipped. It’s not just about winning a single title but a daunting task of potentially clinching the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup, yet again.

Guardiola’s wisdom came with an acknowledgment of every team’s ambition: “Everyone has the same intention and there will be a lot of difficulties to climb the mountain as high as possible. Our football, our level, our mentality will dictate how the season will be.”

New Faces, Old Legacies

As City continues their quest, they’ll be boosted by the infusion of fresh talent, namely Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic. These two players, poised to tackle the Premier League’s unpredictable waters, could make their debut against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at Turf Moor.

While excitement bubbles around the new signings, the futures of Kyle Walker and Cole Palmer hang in the balance. The heart of the matter? A potential move to West Ham for Palmer. Guardiola remains cryptic, stating, “[Palmer is] with us. What will happen, I don’t know.”

An Uphill Fixture Battle

Guardiola’s worries aren’t just restricted to the pitch. Off it, he faces concerns with the congested fixture list, intensified by City’s participation in the Club World Cup and European Super Cup. The crux of his argument? “We don’t have enough days to play all these games in all competitions,” remarked Guardiola.

Highlighting the disparity in the playing conditions between teams competing domestically and those on the European stage, Guardiola felt the heat: “We don’t – we play more games.”

The Clock’s Cruel Trick

Man City’s latest heartbreak came in the form of a 101st-minute equaliser from Arsenal in the Community Shield. This has been a result of a new officiating directive aiming to introduce longer injury times. Guardiola, known for his analytical approach, didn’t mince words on this topic, stating that decisions are made by “big brain guys” without engaging in dialogue with the core stakeholders: the players and managers.

Wrapping up with an air of resignation yet determined hope, Guardiola echoed sentiments shared by fellow manager Jurgen Klopp: “This argument is from a long time ago and it is getting worse but what can I do? They decide. Nothing will change.” For City fans and the world of football, this season promises to be another roller-coaster of emotions, with the blue side of Manchester poised to make history, yet again.