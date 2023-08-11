Transfer Talk: Forest Eye Sutalo Amid Rival Interest

Nottingham Forest’s Search for Defence: The Josip Sutalo Saga

In a transfer market filled with uncertainty and high stakes, Nottingham Forest’s quest for a left-sided centre-back has become a topic of interest among Premier League enthusiasts. The spotlight has shifted to Croatian prospect Josip Sutalo, a player of undeniable talent who has attracted attention from Europe’s elite clubs.

The journey from identifying Sutalo as a target to the eventual negotiations is a complex narrative, intertwining with the hopes, strategies, and ambitions of the club.

The Emergence of Josip Sutalo

A Croatian Sensation

Josip Sutalo’s rise to prominence has been meteoric. His eye-catching performances for Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia last season have established him as one of Europe’s most sought-after defensive talents. From Ajax to West Ham, and even RB Leipzig, his name has been linked with many renowned football establishments.

Arsenal’s Interest

Even Premier League giants Arsenal were reportedly impressed by Sutalo’s abilities. Scouts sent to Croatia to observe the 23-year-old’s play were believed to have returned with glowing reviews.

A National Team Achievement

Sutalo’s quality has not been confined to the club level. He made his national team debut in Croatia’s 2-1 third-place play-off victory over Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar, underlining his international potential.

Nottingham Forest’s Pursuit

Targeting Sutalo after Ibanez Setback

Nottingham Forest’s interest in Sutalo comes at a time when their top defender target, Roger Ibanez, received a separate lucrative proposal from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli. An opening proposal worth £21.5m for Roma defender Ibanez was met with resistance.

Ibanez’s agent, Lodovico Spinosi, was quoted by TAG24, stating, “It’s just talk, there hasn’t been any offer to the player from the English club. Ibanez is doing very well at Roma and wants to stay, he feels valued by the coach and his teammates. He is in love with the city and the fans, so he wants to continue playing in the yellow and red shirt. He is totally concentrated in training and giving his best for the team. Naturally, if an offer arrives at the club, we will listen to it.”

With this in mind, Nottingham Forest’s attention naturally diverted to Sutalo, but their path is far from clear.

A Transfer Stumbling Block with Ajax

Ajax, one of Europe’s most prominent clubs, held face-to-face negotiations with Dinamo Zagreb over the signing of Sutalo. Despite talks led by Director Sven Mislintat in Zagreb, an agreement has yet to be reached.

The door remains ajar, and as reported by The Express, it has given Nottingham Forest a chance to pursue their ambitions.

The Economics of the Deal

Dinamo Zagreb’s Stand

Dinamo Zagreb’s valuation of Sutalo stands at £20m plus a sell-on clause. An earlier opening offer from Fiorentina believed to be just over £10m, falls short of Dinamo’s expectations.

Nottingham Forest’s Strategy

As Forest explores the possibility of bringing Sutalo to the Premier League, they must tread carefully, balancing ambition with fiscal responsibility. West Ham’s exploration of Sutalo’s conditions further adds complexity to the transfer scenario.

Conclusion

Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Josip Sutalo is emblematic of the complexities of modern football transfers. As they navigate through a tangled web of negotiations, interests, and competition, their decisions will shape not only their defensive line but also their Premier League journey.

Will Nottingham Forest secure Sutalo’s signature? Only time will tell, but this transfer saga has already added another fascinating chapter to the world of football.