Arsenal and Balogun: Inter Decide to Withdraw

Folarin Balogun: The End of Inter Pursuit

Inter’s Decision-Making Process

With the Serie A season approaching, Inter Milan is on the lookout for attacking reinforcements. Simone Inzaghi is keen on adding firepower to his squad, and the name Folarin Balogun from Arsenal has been on their radar. However, it seems the Balogun trail has gone cold, with the decision now hanging between Marko Arnautovic and Mehdi Taremi.

Ausilio’s Openness About the Transfer Search

“We’re looking for someone who can score goals. Balogun? One of the opportunities, but we’re not only following him,” said Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio. This comment was made just before the first edition of the Silvio Berlusconi trophy, reflecting Inter’s broader strategy.

However, as the whispers within the footballing community are indicating, things have changed.

The Withdrawal from Balogun’s Race

It’s no secret that Folarin Balogun has been making waves in the Premier League. The Arsenal striker was strongly linked with a move to Inter. But according to a recent report, the Italian club has decided to withdraw from the race.

The reasoning behind this seems to be financial, as the Gunners’ valuation of the player (at least 40 million euros) was deemed too high. Inter, eager to negotiate, had prepared an offer of 30 million euros, potentially rising to 35, but the dialogue didn’t yield the desired results.

This decision, confirmed by Calciomercato.com, leaves Balogun’s future up in the air, with Monaco, Lens, and West Ham emerging as possible destinations.

Arnautovic and Taremi: The Remaining Options

With Balogun’s name crossed off the list, Inter’s focus has shifted to Arnautovic and Taremi.

Arnautovic: A Possible Return to Inter

Particularly for Arnautovic, the opportunity seems to be alive. “At his age, it’s right to consider certain offers,” were Thiago Motta’s words, suggesting a possible sale by Bologna.

Inter is preparing to bring the Austrian centre-forward back to wear the Nerazzurri shirt, a move that would require only a minimal outlay of between 4 and 5 million euros. This economical approach would leave room for further defensive reinforcements.

Taremi: A Negotiable Option

Should the move for Arnautovic falter, Inter’s remaining budget will be aimed at Taremi. Porto’s asking price is 30 million euros, but Inter believes they can negotiate a compromise between 25 and 27 million euros. The figure is on the table; it just requires a decisive push.

Time Is of the Essence

With the trail leading to Beto set aside for now, and the clock ticking, Inzaghi is pushing for a decisive striker. Both Marotta and Ausilio are hard at work to make it happen before the window closes.

Folarin Balogun’s association with Inter may have gone cold, but the Premier League continues to be a hotbed of talent. The situation is fluid, and the coming days will likely bring more clarity as Inter finalise their squad for the upcoming season.