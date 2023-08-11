Man United and Adidas Seal £900M Deal with a Champions League Twist

Man United’s Monumental Deal with Adidas: The Champions League Stakes

A Record-breaking Affiliation

In a ground-breaking move, Man United has reaffirmed its commitment to Adidas, penning an extension to their kit manufacturing agreement. The numbers involved are staggering: a whopping £900 million spread across a decade, marking it at £90 million each season. This substantial sum outpaces their prior arrangement by a generous £15 million annually.

The Champions League Angle

The stakes are high for the Red Devils. Delving into the details of their earlier £75 million per annum pact with Adidas, it was discovered that any consecutive absences from the illustrious Champions League could set them back by a sharp 30%, translating to a substantial £22.5 million.

Information sourced from Football Insider indicates that this Champions League caveat hasn’t been forgotten; it’s reincarnated in the new £900 million pact. This means that any failure from United’s end to make it to this elite European tourney for two consecutive years could see their Adidas deal’s value diminish by an eye-watering £27 million.

Adidas and United: A Flourishing Partnership

It was the 2015/16 season when Adidas took over the mantle from Nike, establishing itself as the kit manufacturer for the Manchester giants. And when the opportunity arose this summer, they didn’t hesitate to reinforce their association with the club.

United’s Champions League prospects looked uncertain for the 2022/23 season. Still, under the vigilant guidance of Erik ten Hag, they managed a commendable third-place finish in the Premier League. This feat ensured their spot in the Champions League, thus safeguarding the full value of their mammoth Adidas collaboration.

On the Horizon

The Red Devils keenly await the Champions League draw set for 31 August. Only then will they get a clearer picture of their group-stage adversaries and the challenges that lie ahead.