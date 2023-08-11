West Ham in Calculated Chase for Montpellier Striker

West Ham’s Pursuit of Montpellier’s Star Striker: A Tactical Analysis

West Ham’s Off-season Tact

West Ham United, having caught the footballing world’s attention with their assertive moves this transfer window, is not relenting just yet. As reported by 90MIN, the club has made overtures to Montpellier regarding their prolific striker, Elye Wahi.

The Hammers’ strategic efforts were witnessed with their early capture of Edson Alvarez from Ajax, a noteworthy acquisition marked at £34m. With high-profile agreements poised for Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, it’s evident that the East London side is on a mission. The £105m cash influx from Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal has undeniably added momentum to this drive.

Filling the Striker Void

Having registered a commendable 19 goals for Montpellier in France’s Ligue 1, Wahi is justifiably on West Ham’s radar. With West Ham’s forward Gianluca Scamacca transferring to Atalanta, a palpable void is felt in the frontline. This makes the pursuit of Wahi even more pivotal. The club’s options currently encompass Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, and the academy’s prodigy, Divin Mubama.

The interest in Wahi doesn’t come unprovoked. With whispers suggesting that Al Ettifaq, under the leadership of Steven Gerrard, might pull Antonio from the London Stadium, West Ham’s proactive approach for the French Under-21 international is understandable.

Navigating the Transfer Terrain

Finalising a deal for a talent like Wahi won’t be straightforward. The striker’s commendable season has not only caught West Ham’s eye but has also piqued the interest of Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea. Rumours suggest Chelsea has even extended a verbal offer. Monaco, despite their inability to present a European football proposition like West Ham, and Eintracht Frankfurt, who see Wahi as a possible fit for their lineup, are also in the fray.

Parallel pursuits aren’t entirely off the table for West Ham. Their interests seem to be aligned with Randal Kolo Muani, who’s concurrently on Bayern Munich and Manchester United’s watchlist.

Pricing the Gem

Montpellier, while open to discussions, is expected to table a figure no less than £35m for their star striker. This valuation comes off the back of a renewed contract for Wahi merely half a year ago. While negotiations are ongoing, West Ham remains alert to other market movements.

The East London side finds itself defending its assets too. Manchester City, the Premier League title holders, have their sights set on Lucas Paqueta. An initial £70m verbal proposition from City was promptly rebuffed by the Hammers. Nonetheless, it’s anticipated that an escalated bid from the Manchester side could be on the horizon.

In sum, as the transfer window edges to a close, West Ham United seems strategically positioned for a robust season ahead.