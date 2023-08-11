Portuguese Prodigy Begins New Chapter at Everton

Chermiti’s Journey from Sporting Lisbon to Goodison Park

Amid a summer of careful acquisitions, Everton have unveiled their most recent catch, securing the signature of Youssef Chermiti, the 19-year-old striker from Sporting Lisbon, in a deal valued at £15 million as reported by BBC Sport.

A Rising Portuguese Talent

Having cut his teeth in the demanding fields of Portugal’s top-flight league, Chermiti emerged as a promising talent last season, notching up three goals from 22 appearances for Sporting. With this move, the young forward not only steps into a higher challenge, but he’s also confronted with the formidable expectation of bringing his scoring prowess to the Premier League.

Speaking about his transfer, Chermiti voiced his excitement, “I couldn’t turn down this opportunity – it’s a big moment and I’m fully focused to get to work.” He further remarked, “Joining Everton is a new beginning, a new page and I’m very happy to be here. I want to help the team and show the fans what I am capable of.“

Filling the Forward Gap

The arrival of Chermiti offers hope to a side that was evidently missing a robust forward presence last season. With injuries plaguing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who managed a mere two goals, and Neal Maupay’s striking drought evident from a single goal in his last 40 outings, Everton’s forward lineup desperately needed fresh blood.

Chermiti’s signing comes on the back of two other additions to the Toffees’ squad this summer: full-back Ashley Young, freshly in from Aston Villa, and Arnaut Danjuma, a winger secured on loan from Villarreal.

Everton’s recent past paints a picture of a side teetering on the edge, having just sidestepped relegation with a narrow 1-0 win over Bournemouth last season. Manager Sean Dyche, who emphasized a revamp after preserving their Premier League status, was candid about missed summer transfer opportunities. However, with Chermiti on board, Dyche sounded a note of optimism. “Youssef is a talented young striker who can add a different dimension to our squad. He has the raw talent and ingredients to be a very good player,” he reflected.

Everton’s Gain amidst Rival Interest

While Everton emerged triumphant in securing Chermiti, they weren’t the only Premier League suitors. Wolves and Bournemouth had reportedly cast their nets in pursuit of the young Portuguese forward.

As Everton gear up to face Fulham in their season opener at Goodison Park this Saturday, all eyes will be on Chermiti, waiting to see if he can translate his Sporting success to the English top-flight.