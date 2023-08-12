Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Chelsea vs Liverpool: A Premier League Showdown

Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday. This will be the second contest between the two clubs this week, with the first taking place in the transfer market for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. At the time of writing, it looks like Mauricio Pochettino’s side have come out on top there, but it has been an ever-changing situation. If the Ecuador international does join the Blues and he gets introduced to the supporters this weekend, it could add to the atmosphere. Neither club is competing in the Champions League this season, but it will be their aim to return there in the 2023/24 campaign.

Pochettino’s Debut at Chelsea

Pochettino will be taking his first competitive match in charge this weekend. There is excitement around Chelsea, as there is belief that they now have the right manager to lead their youthful squad forward. Unlike Graham Potter, he has experience at the highest level and he has overseen a similar project at Tottenham. It didn’t go well for him at PSG, but that does seem to be a near impossible job. No manager has thrived there. This does feel like a good fit of manager and club. Last season was a total write-off. It will be hard not to show improvement. That alone may not be enough though, as the Blues really need Champions League football again.

Liverpool’s New Look

Liverpool have had a summer of change, as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner have all followed Roberto Firmino out of the door. It feels like the end of an era, but Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his new look team can be just as good. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been signed to freshen up the midfield. Both look to be good stylistic fits for Klopp’s style of play. A 5th placed finish wasn’t good enough last season. It would be a surprise if they weren’t back in the top four. In fact, they have the talent in the squad to compete for the title. That will be the aim.

Interesting Stats

The last four meetings between these two clubs have ended in a goalless draw. No fixture has ever finished without a goal in five successive matches in English football history. Liverpool come into this season with an unbeaten run stretching over 11 matches.

Key Men

James

Reece James has been named the new captain of Chelsea. That will be a proud moment for him and he will be desperate to get the side back to the top of the sport. It has been a frustrating 12 months for the right back, that has been ruined by injuries. Pochettino will see keeping James fit as one of the most important tasks that awaits him in West London. On his day, there is an argument that he is the most complete right back in world football. However, he needs to perform at those levels for a consistent period before that becomes a known fact. Liverpool will be funnelling a lot of their build up down their right side and that could leave them open on the opposite side of the pitch. If there is space, James will exploit it.

Salah T

he Egyptian is one of the longest serving players at Anfield and he remains one of the best attackers in the world. There is a lot of competition for places at Liverpool, but Salah is guaranteed to be the regular starter on the right wing. He has been one of the most consistent players in world football since moving to Anfield. This fixture always carries extra motivation for him, as he failed to break into the team at Chelsea earlier in his career. Last season, he contributed 19 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League. That is an incredible return, while the fact he started 37 of the 38 matches is perhaps even more impressive. Salah will be key for Liverpool this season, as other players in the team bed in.

Team News

Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out for a few months, which means Nicholas Jackson will start up front. Axel Disasi could also make his Chelsea debut. Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile are both not going to feature. Levi Colwill could start. Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are both set to make their Liverpool debuts. Curtis Jones could be trusted to start in the number six role. Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are expected to miss out due to injury.

Verdict

This could be the game of the weekend. Liverpool are a more established force under Jurgen Klopp and they carry momentum into the season after their impressive end to the previous campaign. Pochettino is an unknown at Chelsea, as it isn’t clear exactly how they will set up. There should be excitement around Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as a new era starts on the pitch. A draw looks to be the most likely result. Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool