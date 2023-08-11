Erik ten Hag’s Goalkeeping Crisis: The Full Story

Inside Track: Kovar’s Bundesliga Move

In the latest transfer news from Old Trafford, Manchester United’s young shot-stopper, Matej Kovar, has sealed a £7.7 million switch to Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen.

A Journey from Youth to Pro

Kovar, the 23-year-old Czech sensation, embarked on his football journey with United’s esteemed youth academy in 2018, having made the move from 1. FC Slovácko. However, the path to the first team was not straightforward for the young keeper. He honed his skills with loan spells, notably at Swindon Town during the 2021/22 season, followed by stints at Burton Albion and Sparta Prague in the subsequent campaign.

A New Challenge Awaits

While Kovar’s time at United may not have seen him grace the first team, his move to Leverkusen presents a fresh challenge. He’s set to rival the current first-choice keeper, Lukas Hradecky, for the coveted number one spot. And, for those wondering about the intricacies of the deal, whispers from the transfer world suggest that United have secured both a buy-back clause and a first refusal right.

International Pedigree

On the international front, Kovar’s talent hasn’t gone unnoticed. He’s represented the Czech Republic at various youth levels, from U17 through to U21. His prowess between the sticks even earned him a call-up to the senior squad for a friendly against Ukraine in 2021.

Goalkeeping Conundrum at Old Trafford

Kovar’s exit poses a significant question for United’s gaffer, Erik ten Hag. Even after acquiring the services of the highly-rated Andre Onana from Inter Milan for a whopping £43.9m and bidding adieu to David De Gea, ten Hag finds himself in a quandary regarding his goalkeeping options. With Dean Henderson’s future uncertain after his loan at Nottingham Forest and a recent injury, coupled with Tom Heaton’s calf setback in training, the goalkeeping situation at United remains a puzzle.