Hazard 2.0: Why Man City are Desperate for Belgian’s Signature

Man City’s Transfer Strategy: The Pursuit of Jeremy Doku

In the wake of Riyad Mahrez’s departure to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, the corridors of Manchester City have been abuzz with discussions about potential replacements. The £30m move has left a void on the right-wing, and as the new season looms, the Premier League giants are on the hunt.

The Search for Mahrez’s Successor

While Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise has been a name frequently whispered around the Etihad, it appears that City’s gaze has turned towards the European mainland. The latest name on their radar? None other than Rennes’ sensation, Jeremy Doku.

Doku: The Rising Star of Ligue 1

Sources close to the club have revealed that Manchester City are actively in discussions with Rennes regarding Doku. Valued between £43m and £50m by the French side, the Belgian forward’s contract still has two years left. However, with Transfermarkt’s valuation sitting at a more modest £25m, it’s clear that City might need to dig deep to secure his services.

Since his move from Anderlecht in 2020, Doku has netted 11 times in 90 outings. While these numbers might not set the world alight, his style of play has led to comparisons with another Belgian maestro, Eden Hazard.

Doku’s Style: Echoes of Hazard

Compact yet robust, Doku’s flair on the ball and his ability to glide past defenders have drawn parallels with the ex-Chelsea talisman. It’s no secret that Hazard has been an inspiration for the young forward. Having had the chance to share the pitch with his idol in Belgium’s senior squad, Doku once remarked, “Watching him on TV was always a treat. Training alongside him for the Red Devils is something special. I’m keen to observe and learn from him.”