Leeds Utd’s Transfer Standoff: Gnonto’s Refuses to Play

Transfer Saga: Gnonto, Everton, and Leeds Utd

The Gnonto Standoff

Leeds United have firmly stated that Wilfried Gnonto, who has caught the eye of Everton, will not be leaving Elland Road. This comes after Gnonto’s conspicuous absence from the recent Championship face-off against Birmingham City. Everton’s persistence in securing the Italian international has been met with resistance, with two offers already turned down by Leeds. The week’s events took a turn when Gnonto was informed of the club’s decision to retain him for the upcoming season.

A Player’s Response

In what can be seen as a reaction to the club’s decision, Gnonto chose to sit out the League Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town. While he did make a return to the training grounds, he expressed his reservations to manager Daniel Farke about playing at St Andrew’s, subsequently opting out of the squad’s journey.

Leeds United, addressing the ongoing situation, released a statement on a recent Friday evening. The club has now categorised this as an “internal disciplinary issue”.

The Bigger Picture

Gnonto’s aspirations are clear. He wishes to secure his position in Italy’s squad for the forthcoming Euros. Sources suggest that he’s open to negotiations with Goodison Park, provided both clubs can settle on a transfer fee. However, Leeds remains unwavering in their stance, with their recent statement indicating a reluctance to discuss the matter further.

For Farke, this serves as an unwanted diversion. With ambitions of making a swift comeback to the Premier League, he’s on the lookout for additional reinforcements.

Everton’s Summer Moves

On the flip side, it’s been a mixed bag for Everton this summer. The silver lining? Despite early transfer window rumours, key players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Amadou Onana are still at Goodison. The midfield sees a plethora of choices with Onana, Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and James Garner.

However, the recent signings highlight Everton’s budgetary constraints. Ashley Young, despite his vast experience and potential leadership qualities, is nearing 40 and was brought in without a transfer fee. Arnaut Danjuma’s loan move is seen as astute, especially if fans can overlook his previous hesitation in January. With Demarai Gray’s potential switch to Fulham, Danjuma might find himself in the starting XI more often.