Report: Manchester City ‘encouraged by player’s interest’ to continue bid

The Etihad’s Brazilian Ambition: Lucas Paqueta

Manchester City’s Renewed Chase

In the tumultuous realm of football transfers, Manchester City are no stranger to making headlines. This summer is no exception. With remarkable zeal, Man City are zeroing in on West Ham United’s standout midfielder, Lucas Paqueta. The allure of the Brazilian’s flair and finesse has seemingly captured the undivided attention of City’s top brass, and the rumours have been validated, as reported by Football Insider.

West Ham’s Brazilian Jewel

The 2022-23 season saw West Ham United unveil a new talisman. For a club-record £51 million, the Hammers procured the services of Lucas Paqueta from the French football behemoth, Lyon. A five-year deal was penned, binding the Brazilian to the London Stadium, with an option to extend it by a further year.

In his maiden season on English soil, Paqueta showcased his versatility and skill. An impressive tally of five goals coupled with seven assists across 43 appearances affirmed his stature in the Premier League.

Moreover, on the global stage, he dazzled for the Selecao during the World Cup in Qatar. Although Brazil’s journey halted in the quarter-finals, courtesy of Croatia, Paqueta’s performances did not go unnoticed.

Manchester City’s Persistence

The story goes that Manchester City, the revered treble-winners, had their initial £70 million bid for Paqueta rebuffed. This bid, audacious in its nature, was testament to how highly Pep Guardiola values the midfielder. Yet, this initial setback has not dampened the spirits at the Etihad. A renewed bid is looming, and as sources reveal to Football Insider, there’s optimism in the air.

“…Pep Guardiola’s side have been ‘encouraged’ by the player’s interest in completing a move to the Etihad Stadium.”

A Testing Summer for West Ham

The East London club has had its resilience tested this transfer window. Declan Rice, another linchpin of David Moyes’ setup, completed a staggering nine-figure move to Arsenal. With the potential exit of Paqueta, the Hammers could see two pivotal cogs of their machine depart in one window.

City’s Summer So Far

Manchester City’s summer exploits have been noteworthy. With the signings of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol already wrapped up, the intent is clear. Especially considering the exits of influential figures like Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, it is evident Guardiola is eager to reinforce and rejuvenate his squad.

Looking Forward

As the summer window inches to a close, the narrative surrounding Lucas Paqueta will undoubtedly intensify. Will Manchester City’s allure prove irresistible? Or will the Brazilian maestro remain at the heart of West Ham’s ambitions? Time, as they say in football, will reveal all.