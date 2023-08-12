Erik ten Hag’s Wishlist: Everton’s Star Midfielder

Everton’s Onana in Manchester United’s Crosshairs

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, it seems Manchester United have set their sights on a new midfield maestro. The Red Devils are keenly evaluating a potential move for Everton’s standout player, Amadou Onana.

A Shining Star Amidst Everton’s Struggles

Despite Everton’s tumultuous 2022-23 season, Onana emerged as one of the few beacons of hope. The 21-year-old midfielder, who joined the Toffees from Lille the previous summer, made a commendable 33 appearances. Not only did he play a pivotal role in ensuring Everton’s Premier League survival, but he also boasts Champions League experience from his tenure in France.

The Transfer Tug-of-War

While Manchester United’s interest in Onana is clear, they aren’t the only top-tier club vying for his signature. Juventus, fresh from their World Cup semi-final journey with Morocco, have shown a keen interest in the young midfielder. The Italian giants have been impressed by Onana’s performances, especially during Morocco’s commendable run in Qatar.

United’s Broader Transfer Strategy

The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market, recently sealing a £13 million deal with Fenerbahce for Brazilian midfielder Fred. Furthermore, Erik ten Hag’s team is prioritising midfield reinforcements, with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat also high on their list. This comes after the Serie A side’s impressive journey to the Europa Conference League final, despite their narrow loss to West Ham.

In addition to their midfield pursuits, United are also scouting defensive talents. Their recent interest in Nice’s Jean Clair-Todibo is a testament to this. Plus, there’s a buzz around Old Trafford about adding a new goalkeeper to the squad.

United’s Departures

While United are looking to bolster their squad, some players are set to depart. Fred is expected in Fenerbahce shortly to finalise his move. Meanwhile, defender Eric Bailly is in advanced discussions with both Besiktas and Al-Nassr.