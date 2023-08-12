Ange Reveals All: The Text Message Saga with Harry Kane

Ange Postecoglou on Harry Kane: A Tale of Football, Farewells, and Future Returns

The Curious Case of Text Messages

So, Harry Kane and Ange Postecoglou exchanged text messages. Riveting, isn’t it? But before you imagine heart emojis and GIFs, it was more about Kane’s move. Neither of them seemed surprised. It’s almost like when you know your car’s going to break down, but you keep driving it anyway.

The Everlasting Bond with Tottenham

Ange believes that once you’ve had a career like Kane’s at a football club, you’re forever a part of it. It’s like that stain on your favourite shirt – it never truly goes away. And while some fans are busy deciphering the details of the transfer, Ange is certain of one thing: Kane will be back at Tottenham. Maybe not as a player, but perhaps as that guy who occasionally retrieves balls that go over the fence.

The Mood in the Dressing Room

When asked about the mood amongst the players, Ange revealed a profound truth: football clubs move on quickly. It’s like the world of dating. One minute you’re in, the next you’re out, and everyone’s swiping right again. But, of course, Kane will reach out. Probably with another text message.

The Intricacies of Decision Making

Understanding why Kane chose Bayern Munich is like trying to understand why someone would choose to drive a Reliant Robin. You just can’t get into someone else’s shoes, especially if they’re football boots. Ange respects that. After all, he wouldn’t want someone making assumptions about his choice of tie.

The Legacy of Harry Kane

Describing Kane as just a player is like calling the Mona Lisa just a painting. He’s done unbelievable things for Tottenham. But football, as Ange points out, is rarely about one individual. It’s a collective effort. Like trying to assemble IKEA furniture – you need everyone, or you’ll end up with a lopsided bookshelf.

The Future Without Kane

With Kane’s departure, there’s a vacuum. But vacuums, as we know, can be filled. Sometimes with other players, sometimes with dust. The challenge is to replace greatness with greatness. It’s like trying to replace your old, reliable car with a new one that doesn’t make that weird noise.

The Versatility of Son

Could Son play through the middle? According to Ange, with the way Tottenham plays, absolutely. It’s like asking if a Swiss Army knife can open a bottle of wine. Of course, it can, and it can also do a dozen other things.

In Conclusion

Ange Postecoglou’s take on the whole Kane situation is clear, insightful, and sprinkled with a touch of humour (or maybe that was just me). As Tottenham embarks on a new journey, one thing is certain: the world of football is never dull, especially when text messages are involved.