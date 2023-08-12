Klopp’s Missed Chance: Ten Hag to Capitalise on World Cup Winner

Transfer Room: Ten Hag’s Ambitions and Klopp’s Dilemma

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, the summer window has been nothing short of dramatic. At the heart of it all, Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are making waves, with Benjamin Pavard’s future hanging in the balance.

Pavard: A Coveted Asset

The French World Cup winner, currently plying his trade at Bayern Munich, has been the subject of intense speculation. With a four-year stint in Munich potentially drawing to a close, Pavard’s experience and adaptability make him a hot commodity. Notably, he’s adept both as a right-back and a central defender.

Earlier in the transfer window, Liverpool expressed interest in the defender. However, their focus on bolstering the midfield – with acquisitions like Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai – meant the Anfield side didn’t pursue Pavard aggressively.

Klopp’s Defensive Conundrum

While Liverpool’s midfield looks robust, their defence raises eyebrows. With Conor Bradley, the Northern Ireland international, as the primary backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold, and questions over Joe Gomez and Joel Matip’s long-term roles, Klopp might regret not strengthening this area.

United’s Defensive Reinforcements

On the flip side, Ten Hag’s Manchester United is in full swing to fortify their backline. With Harry Maguire’s potential move to West Ham and the departures of Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, Pavard emerges as a prime target. The Red Devils have been proactive, already securing talents like Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund. Yet, the hunger for another top-class defender is evident. Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba are also on United’s radar.

Pavard’s versatility is a significant asset. At 27, he’s in his prime and can offer competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot for the right-back position.

Pavard’s Legacy at Bayern

Since his move from Stuttgart in 2019, Pavard has been instrumental for Bayern. With 163 first-team appearances, Champions League and Bundesliga titles under his belt, and an impressive seven goals last season, his departure would be a significant loss for the German giants.