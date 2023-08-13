Bournemouth Rally Late to Secure Draw Against West Ham

A pulsating encounter at the Vitality Stadium saw both sides walk away with a point. Bournemouth showed their mettle, coming from behind to snatch a late equaliser against Europa Conference League champions West Ham United.

Solanke’s Salvage Act

Dominic Solanke has often been the man for the big occasion, and he showcased his predatory instincts by striking late to earn the Cherries a point. It was a goal that exemplified Bournemouth’s determination and spirit, ensuring their Premier League journey started on a positive note.

Bowen Draws First Blood

Jarrod Bowen showed his class yet again. Just seconds into the second half, the English international curled a sublime shot beyond Neto to hand the Hammers a precious lead. But it was Bournemouth’s tenacity and grit that ensured the spoils would be shared.

Debutants Shine Bright

AFC Bournemouth’s youthful exuberance was on full display with debutants Milos Kerkez and Max Aarons getting their first taste of Premier League action. Kerkez, in particular, etched his name in Bournemouth’s history, becoming the fifth teenage debutant for the Cherries in the Premier League. Their performances only promise brighter days ahead for the coastal side.

Hammers Show Their Quality

West Ham, fresh from their Europa Conference League success, displayed quality in abundance. Saïd Benrahma’s guile and Kurt Zouma’s defensive solidity were particularly eye-catching. Yet, they were denied three points by a spirited Bournemouth side that showed they are here to compete.

Key Moments

David Brooks and Dominic Solanke were particularly active, coming close on multiple occasions. West Ham’s Alphonse Areola was kept busy, making several crucial saves to keep his side in the game. The woodwork too played its part, with both teams being denied by the frame of the goal.

Late Drama

As the clock ticked down, Bournemouth’s pressure finally told. Solanke, after latching onto a deflected shot, showed great composure to round Areola and slot home, ensuring the Cherries would walk away with a hard-earned point.

Key Match Statistics

Possession: Bournemouth 48% – 52% West Ham

Bournemouth 48% – 52% West Ham Shots On Goal: Bournemouth 9 – 7 West Ham

Bournemouth 9 – 7 West Ham Expected Goals (XG): Bournemouth 1.5 – 1.4 West Ham

Conclusion

The Premier League is back, and it promises to be another roller-coaster ride. Both Bournemouth and West Ham showcased their intent, providing a thrilling encounter for the neutral. If this game is anything to go by, we’re in for a scintillating season ahead.