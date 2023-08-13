City’s Pursuit of Paqueta Heats Up

De Bruyne’s Injury Paves the Way

As Manchester City basked in the glow of their recent 3-0 victory over Burnley, the unsettling sight of Kevin De Bruyne hobbling off the pitch has ignited the urgency in their transfer plans. The early prognosis doesn’t look promising, placing a spotlight on City’s pursuit of Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta: City’s Priority, West Ham’s Woe

With De Bruyne facing time on the sidelines, Pep Guardiola views Brazilian ace Paqueta as a priority signing. It has been reported by TalkSport that West Ham is not confident of keeping him, though they’re likely to demand a fee well in excess of £80 million. Meanwhile, the assurance rings out that City harbours no intention to sell Bernardo Silva this transfer window, disregarding interest from football giants Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Hammer Time for Martial?

In a separate unfolding saga, West Ham appears to be setting their sights on a third Manchester United star, Anthony Martial. After engaging with United for Harry Maguire and enduring a rejected £30m bid for Scott McTominay, the Hammers have expressed an interest in Martial. The discussions are nascent, and the question looms whether Erik ten Hag would allow the French striker’s departure, especially considering United’s shortage of out-and-out No.9s. It’s further complicated by Martial’s contract expiring next summer, potentially dampening the likelihood of a substantial fee.