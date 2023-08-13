Diego Costa: From Wolves to Brazil’s Botafogo

Reuniting with a Familiar Face

A new dawn beckons for the Brazilian league leaders Botafogo as they unveil the signing of Diego Costa, former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker. The 34-year-old, whose tenure with Wolverhampton Wanderers ended in June, has penned a four-month deal report BBC Sport.

“I’m very happy to have been chosen to be part of the family,” Costa shared on social media. “Thanks and I see you soon.”

This transfer brings about a reunion with former Wolves boss Bruno Lage, at the Rio de Janeiro-based Botafogo.

A Glittering Legacy and a Fresh Start

Last seen in the Premier League, Costa made 23 appearances for Wolves and ended a near six-year dry spell with a decisive 2-0 victory over Brentford in April. His record boasts two English league titles, 59 goals with Chelsea, two La Liga trophies, and a Europa League victory during two stints with Atletico Madrid.

A Dominant Force in Serie A

Costa’s move to Botafogo, who have taken Serie A by storm with 15 wins in 19 games and are an imposing 16 points clear at the top of the table, is sure to add another layer of excitement to a club already dominating the scene.

The next chapter of Costa’s illustrious career promises to be an exciting one, filled with opportunity, challenges, and the prospects of adding more silverware to an already glittering career.