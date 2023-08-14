A Stark Reminder: Everton, Maupay, and Social Media’s Dark Side

Everton’s Stand Against Abuse

The shameful vitriol faced by players in the wake of a game is nothing new in football, but the hatred directed at Everton striker Neal Maupay after the 1-0 loss to Fulham at Goodison Park has been particularly reprehensible. Everton have condemned this onslaught, standing firmly against the behaviour aimed at their player.

“This is what I get for not scoring. No one should ever deal with this,” Maupay wrote, sharing a screenshot of the abuse on Instagram.

“We stand firmly against such behaviour and are investigating the accounts that have targeted Neal,” declared Everton, illuminating a much-needed path towards responsibility and action.

Fulham’s Support and a Call to Action

In an encouraging show of solidarity, visitors Fulham joined in support, affirming, “We stand with Neal Maupay and support Everton’s message to report, condemn and highlight such abuse.”

Everton’s firm statement continued, “Everton Football Club condemns all forms of personal abuse directed towards our players and their families or any club staff on social media. We encourage anyone using these platforms to report, condemn and highlight any such abuse to the social media platforms on which it appears. Discrimination and hate has no place in our game.”

Team Morale and Future Promise

In spite of the bitter defeat, the camaraderie within the team resonates, with Idrissa Gueye posting a heartfelt message to Maupay, “We win together and lose together. We all know the hard worker that you are.”

Reflecting on Maupay’s performance, Dyche told BBC Sport, “I want all players to get in the right areas and Neal did. You have to keep getting there to score goals. Eventually, if you create that many chances and keep doing it relentlessly, you will score goals and win games. That is what I have learned in my life in football.”

Maupay himself was disappointed yet determined, stating, “Gutted about the result today, we tried our best it wasn’t enough.”

The incident involving Everton and Maupay’s social media abuse reveals the darker side of the sport, calling for greater vigilance and a united stand against online malice.