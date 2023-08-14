Fulham Face Al-Hilal’s Renewed Bid for Mitrovic

A New Chapter for Mitrovic?

Mitrovic’s Success at Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s time with Fulham has been filled with monumental highs. This Serbian striker, instrumental in Fulham’s return to the Premier League in 2022, scored a record 43 goals to seal their promotion back to the top flight. Continuing his sensational form into the Premier League, Mitrovic netted 14 times, enabling Fulham to finish in the top half of the table last season.

“The club are getting fair money for me after rejected several bids over £30 million,” said Mitrovic, acknowledging that he has significantly contributed to the club’s recent success.

Al-Hilal’s Renewed Interest

Despite initial setbacks, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal has revived its interest in Mitrovic, envisioning him linking up with Neymar in a potentially mouth-watering partnership reveal Daily Mail. Al-Hilal’s previous attempts to secure Mitrovic earlier this summer were rebuffed by Fulham. The forward reportedly vowed, “I would never play for the club again,” but following a cooling period, he returned to training at the end of July and made a successful appearance in their Premier League opening weekend win over Everton.

Fulham’s New Arrival

In other news from the club, Fulham has agreed to sign free agent winger Adama Traore, who will now settle in London as the Premier League season gets underway. The forward had been seeking a new club all summer after rejecting a contract extension at Wolves.

Conclusion

The future of Mitrovic at Fulham remains an engaging story, with both successes at the club and potential moves to Al-Hilal dominating the headlines. As the story unfolds, fans and pundits alike will be watching closely. Mitrovic’s next move could shape the next chapter in both his career and Fulham’s season.