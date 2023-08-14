A Transfer Conundrum

Newcastle United are in a delicate situation, seeking a left back on loan with the possibility of turning it into a permanent deal. Two names are swirling around the rumour mill, with both Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella attracting the Magpies’ attention reveal The Telegraph.

Tyneside Dreams: Tierney or Cucurella?

The pursuit of either left back will see only one arriving on Tyneside. Newcastle have indications that both players are open to the move, and the club is working hard to advance negotiations. These deals would include an option or obligation to buy next summer, fostering some confidence that an agreement can be reached with one of the Premier League rivals.

“The club would be willing to cover the cost of the player’s wages but have previously found it difficult to deal with clubs who now perceive them to be a rival for a Champions League place,” according to sources close to The Telegraph.

The Tierney Angle

Tierney, the Scottish international, has had an exceptional start to his career in North London but finds himself on the bench lately. The desire to play regularly might fuel his willingness to compete with Dan Burn and Matt Targett at St James’ Park.

Arsenal’s keenness to move Tierney is well-known, and a compromise might be reached that could defer the fee for another 12 months. This could ease Newcastle’s situation, particularly with the London club under pressure to offload players after a record £115 million signing.

Cucurella’s Turn

Cucurella, who only transferred to Chelsea for £60 million 12 months ago, failed to live up to expectations last season. Like Tierney, Chelsea might prefer to sell, but Newcastle’s offer of a loan with an option or obligation to buy might be an attractive alternative.

Other Transfer News

Newcastle’s transfer ambitions aren’t limited to the left back position. They are also exploring the right-sided centre back role. Yet, as sources have revealed, there’s not much on offer, and Newcastle won’t settle for just any player.

The summer has already seen the club spending close to £101 million on players like Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Tino Livramento, and the departure of Allan Saint Maximin for £25 million.

The club is still scouring domestic and international options, with loan or sale considerations for Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden, and Jeff Hendrick.

A Tense Relationship with Chelsea

Newcastle’s dealings with Chelsea have proved challenging in recent times. When enquiring about midfielder Conor Gallagher, the asking price was quoted at over £50 million, and other loan offers were firmly rejected.

The Waiting Game

As the transfer window inches closer to its end, the uncertainty over Tierney and Cucurella continues. The nature of these deals might mean waiting until the final moments, with Arsenal holding out hope to part with Tierney and get the money in now.

What’s certain is that Newcastle’s pursuit of either player reflects a determination to enhance their squad and compete at the highest level.