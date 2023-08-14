Manchester United’s Midfield Target: A Closer Look

Onana: Everton’s Rising Star

Amid a dismal 2022-23 campaign for Everton, one shining light emerged in the form of 21-year-old midfielder Amadou Onana. Making 33 appearances for the Toffees, the promising talent helped his club narrowly escape relegation to the Championship, demonstrating a resilience that has not gone unnoticed.

Having honed his skills during his time at Lille, including gaining experience in the Champions League, Onana’s burgeoning reputation is turning heads.

Manchester United’s Transfer Dilemma

A summer of changes is expected at Old Trafford, and Onana is being assessed as a possible addition to bolster their midfield report Daily Mail. “The Goodison club’s valuation will be key as United also have Fiorentina’s Sofyan Ambrabat on their list,” reveals a key source.

But it’s not just Manchester United showing interest. Juventus has also joined the fray. They’ve expressed their intent to challenge Manchester United for the young midfielder who “caught the eye during Morocco’s trip to the World Cup semi-finals at the Qatar World Cup.” Furthermore, Juventus has come off a thrilling run to the Europa Conference League final, which adds weight to their appeal.

Everton and Onana’s Future

While Onana’s stock continues to rise, Manchester United are making strategic moves elsewhere. United midfielder Fred is set to join Fenerbahce for £13m, and Eric Bailly continues talks with Besiktas and Al-Nassr. United scouts were also spotted eyeing Nice’s Jean Clair-Todibo, reflecting the club’s appetite for fresh talent.

This busy transfer season keeps everyone on their toes, especially when potential game-changers like Onana are involved. Only time will reveal the next chapter in Onana’s career, whether it’s with Manchester United, Everton, or a new horizon altogether.