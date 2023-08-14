From Futsal Courts to Molineux

Max Kilman is not your typical footballer. With a history that boasts 25 appearances for England’s futsal team, the path he’s trodden is as diverse as the very fabric of the Premier League. But for Wolves, he’s become an indispensable asset, a rock at the back, and now, the emblematic captain with a freshly inked five-year contract.

A Rise from Non-League to Wolves’ Stalwart

In 2018, Wolves made what might have appeared a quaint acquisition from non-league side Maidenhead. Kilman, then an unfamiliar face to most, has since turned every sceptic into a believer. His journey at Molineux, encompassing 107 appearances and counting, speaks of dedication and skill.

In a testament to his growing stature, the last transfer window saw Italian champions Napoli tabling a £30m bid. Yet, Wolves saw beyond the pound signs.

As Matt Hobbs, Wolves’ sporting director, passionately expressed, “This is what Max deserves. His evolution, not just through the club, but through his role in the first team, has built a strong foundation for him.”

The Irreplaceable Kilman

With rumours, offers, and the ubiquitous transfer market noise, the idea of losing Kilman could have been on the cards. However, Hobbs paints a vivid picture of the situation, “There was lots of interest in Max, we had several offers, but we haven’t shifted in wanting him to stay. We believe he’s the soul of the team.”

His tenure at the club has made him a fixture, a symbol of what Wolves stand for. Hobbs couldn’t have put it better: “Having been here for a long time now, he was never a player we considered selling.”

Turbulent Times at Molineux

Despite his unwavering dedication to the club, Kilman’s signing isn’t the only headline at Molineux. The club saw a major shift recently, with Manager Julen Lopetegui departing after a short nine-month stint. Gary O’Neil, formerly at the helm of Bournemouth, has taken up the mantle.

But amidst the managerial shuffle, Kilman’s commitment stands as a beacon. As Hobbs encapsulates, “In what’s been an unsettled time for the club, announcing a new head coach and our captain committing long term shows the noise outside doesn’t match what we feel is going on inside.”

Eyes Forward

As Wolves gear up to face Manchester United to kick off their Premier League campaign, the fanbase can rest easy knowing their stalwart defender, with roots in futsal and a heart in Wolverhampton, is here to stay until 2028.