Deivid Washington: The Next Big Star at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s Transfer Ambitions: Deivid Washington and More

Chelsea’s transfer activity is showing no signs of slowing down. The latest whispers from the corridors of Stamford Bridge suggest that two more players are on the brink of donning the blue jersey.

Brighton’s Caicedo Set for Chelsea Move

The protracted saga surrounding Moises Caicedo, the 21-year-old Ecuadorian sensation, seems to be reaching its climax. After a tug-of-war with Liverpool, Chelsea appears to have emerged victorious. The Blues are reportedly parting with a staggering €133 million (£115m), setting a new British transfer record in the process.

Deivid Washington: Chelsea’s Next Big Thing?

The rumour mill is buzzing with news of Chelsea’s imminent acquisition of Santos’ prodigy, Deivid Washington. The young Brazilian striker, who recently celebrated his 18th birthday, is expected to land in London shortly. The deal is believed to be in the region of €16m (£13.8m) with an additional €4m in potential add-ons. Santos’ official documents hint at a done deal.

Chelsea’s Vision: Investing in Youth

Aligning with Chelsea’s strategy of securing young talents on extended contracts, Deivid is set to commit to the club until 2029. An additional one-year option could see him at the Bridge until 2030. Despite his tender age, Deivid has already made a mark, scoring in his first two league starts for Santos. However, those remain his only goals in 16 appearances.

Summer Splurge Continues

Deivid and Caicedo are set to become Chelsea’s seventh and eighth paid signings this transfer window. Earlier, the Blues invested €15m in Angelo, another Santos gem, who has since been loaned to Ligue 1’s Strasbourg. Interestingly, Chelsea’s coffers have benefited from player sales, raking in approximately €46m this summer.