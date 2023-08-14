Rodgers’ Secret Transfer Wishlist Revealed

Rodgers’ Transfer Ambitions: The Inside Scoop

As the summer transfer window heats up, Brendan Rodgers is under the spotlight. The Celtic manager, back for his second stint, is not just looking to maintain domestic supremacy but has his eyes set on European glory. But what does Rodgers really need to bolster his squad for the challenges ahead?

The Striker Situation

Rodgers’ Champions League aspirations for Celtic hinge on ensuring he has a robust attacking line-up. While the club has been active in the market, securing five new players with Gustaf Lagerbielke from Elfsborg rumoured to be the sixth, there’s a feeling more firepower is needed upfront. Especially with the potential vulnerability if their Japanese talisman, Kyogo, faces injury.

The whispers around Parkhead suggest a keen interest in Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser, adding to the intrigue. The winger’s pace and agility could be the missing piece in Rodgers’ puzzle.

Midfield Muscle

The midfield is another area Rodgers is keen to reinforce. Those in the know recall the impact of Victor Wanyama during Rodgers’ previous tenure in Glasgow. A player of Wanyama’s stature, known for his tough tackles and imposing presence, is what Celtic might need to stand tall against Europe’s elite.

Neil Lennon, the former Celtic boss, voiced similar thoughts, stating, “To compete in the Champions League, they’ll need that physical edge. They’ve got speed, but sometimes, they’ve lacked the height and physicality against top-tier teams.”

The Clock is Ticking

With the end of August approaching, the anticipation is palpable. Will Rodgers make the necessary additions to his squad? Only time will tell, but the consensus is that Celtic’s coffers will see some action.

