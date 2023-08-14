Could Ferguson’s Next Move Break Transfer Records? Brighton Think So

Brighton’s Stance on Evan Ferguson

Brighton’s recent dealings in the transfer market have been nothing short of impressive. With a windfall of €200m from the sales of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Robert Sanchez, the Seagulls are in a comfortable position. They’re not under any pressure to offload more talent before the transfer window shuts.

Evan Ferguson: Brighton’s Rising Star

In the midst of this financial strength, Brighton has shown immense faith in their young Irish sensation, Evan Ferguson. Recognising the prodigious talent and potential of the young striker, the club secured his services with a new contract that runs until July 2028. This commitment sees the young forward earning a reported £20,000 weekly.

Brighton's exceptional trading shows no signs of stopping. Club believe they already have the next British record transfer brewing in Evan Ferguson – and for good reason. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 13, 2023

Ferguson’s recent performance against Luton Town, where he found the back of the net, drew commendations from football legends like Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards. Lineker even hinted at Ferguson being a potential successor to Harry Kane.

Jamie Carragher, speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, couldn’t hide his admiration: “Evan Ferguson is the centre forward. Observing Brighton nurture such talent and then capitalise on them is commendable. Every time I watch him, he looks the real deal. And under the guidance of [Roberto De Zebri], his growth is inevitable. The style of football Brighton plays under De Zebri is being emulated by many, even though he’s relatively new to the Premier League.”

Brighton’s Future Plans for Ferguson

Melissa Reddy, a correspondent for Sky Sports, recently shed light on Brighton’s perspective regarding Ferguson. Following the substantial £115m sale of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, Brighton’s hierarchy believes that Ferguson could command an even higher fee in the future.

Despite Ferguson’s impressive tally of 11 goals in 30 appearances for Brighton and two for Ireland, top clubs like Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United have shown interest. However, attempts to secure his services last season with offers between £25m and £30m were promptly declined by Brighton. They’re well aware of the gem they possess.

A Potential Windfall for Bohemians

If Ferguson were to move on in the future, Bohemians could be in for a significant payday. They’ve smartly negotiated a sell-on fee for the striker, rumoured to be between 10 and 15%.

Currently, Ferguson is tied at 39th on Ireland’s all-time Premier League top scorer list with seven goals. A few more strikes in the upcoming matches could see him rise swiftly up the ranks.