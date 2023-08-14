Balogun’s £50M Move: Monaco or West Ham?

Arsenal’s Balogun: The Transfer Saga Continues

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun finds himself at the heart of a summer window whirlwind. The young striker’s future at the Emirates remains uncertain as the clock ticks down on the transfer deadline.

Balogun’s Arsenal Absence

Despite his undeniable talent, Balogun’s presence in the Arsenal squad has been notably absent. He missed out on the Community Shield triumph against Manchester City and was nowhere to be seen during the Premier League curtain-raiser against Nottingham Forest. His last appearance? A 5-0 rout of the MLS All-Stars back in July.

Mikel Arteta, the man at the helm of Arsenal, has been tight-lipped about the situation. When quizzed about Balogun’s future, he simply responded, “I cannot talk about internal things here, sorry.” Yet, the decision to favour Eddie Nketiah over the USMNT sensation in the Forest clash speaks volumes.

The Price Tag and Potential Suitors

Inside sources suggest Arsenal might be open to parting ways with Balogun, but only for the right price. The rumoured £50 million valuation seems to have deterred Inter Milan this summer.

However, the plot thickens with AS Monaco. After an unsuccessful bid post their Emirates Cup encounter with Arsenal, the Ligue 1 giants appear to be front runners in the Balogun chase. Reports from The Secret Scout indicate that Monaco, with West Ham lurking in the shadows, are keen on securing the striker’s signature.

Balogun’s European Dream

Europe seems to beckon Balogun. His impressive 21-goal haul for Stade de Reims last season was outshone only by the likes of Mbappe, David, and Lacazette. His seamless adaptation to French football makes him a tantalising prospect for Monaco, especially with their striker woes following Breel Embolo’s injury.

As the saga unfolds, Balogun faces a pivotal decision. With a plethora of clubs vying for him, a permanent switch to the French shores might just be the ideal resolution.