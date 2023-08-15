Manchester United Sneak Past Wolves as VAR Takes Spotlight

Old Trafford Witnesses Thrilling Contest

As Old Trafford’s lights pierced the evening darkness, Manchester United and Wolves produced a thrilling display to usher in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. The match marked a duel between seasoned manager Erik ten Hag and Gary O’Neil, the latter making his managerial debut for Wolves.

Red Devils’ High Expectations

Manchester United, after bolstering their squad with the likes of André Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Højlund, entered the fixture with weighty expectations. With such talent at their disposal, fans expected nothing short of three points.

Early Exchanges: Wolves Show Teeth

Contrary to expectations, Wolves took the initiative. Their bright start almost yielded dividends but United’s Rashford nearly upset the script with a scintillating effort. The encounter continued in this vein, with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha consistently troubling the hosts.

United’s claims for a penalty were turned away, marking a pivotal moment in the match. Meanwhile, Wolves kept the pressure on, with Cunha almost making United pay for their missed chances.

Second Half: Tensions Rise

Ten Hag’s decision to bring on Victor Lindelöf raised eyebrows, especially with Lisandro Martínez’s precarious booking situation. Yet again, Wolves dominated, with Nunes and Cunha leading the charge. As the clock ticked, Ten Hag turned to Eriksen and Sancho, looking for that spark in the final third.

United’s Late Drama

As history has often shown, Manchester United found a way. Raphaël Varane, connecting with Wan-Bissaka’s exquisite cross, provided the killer blow. Wolves, however, weren’t going down without a fight, making Onana work overtime in the dying moments.

VAR Controversy

As the match neared its climax, a controversial moment involving Onana and Kalajdžić sent shockwaves. As the United’s new goalkeeper crashed into the Wolves forward. The resulting VAR decision left Wolves and their fans in disbelief.

Conclusion

A 1-0 result barely tells the story of a match that could’ve easily gone in Wolves’ favour. United will be relieved, but with many questions left unanswered. For Wolves, while the pain of defeat stings, there’s a palpable sense of hope and promise under O’Neil.