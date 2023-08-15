Saints Keeper in Spotlight as Everton, Palace Show Interest

The Goalkeeping Shuffle: McCarthy’s Premier League Pursuit

McCarthy’s Premier Return Beckons

Alex McCarthy, the stalwart Southampton goalkeeper, finds himself amid a tug of war. Both Crystal Palace and Everton have turned their gazes towards him, especially after his initial dalliance with Luton fell through. With the last chapter of his Southampton contract unfolding, McCarthy’s eyes are set on a Premier League encore this summer.

Crystal Palace’s Keeper Quest

The searchlights at Selhurst Park are on. After Vicente Guaita’s conspicuous absence during the pre-season — seemingly an attempt to usher in his own exit — Palace is on the prowl for a fresh No2 to back Sam Johnstone. McCarthy is no stranger to this territory. Those with keen memories would recall his tenure as Wayne Hennessey’s right-hand man during the 2015/16 campaign.

Everton’s Fiscally-Savvy Search

The Merseyside blue, Everton, grapple with the constraints of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules this season. Their strategy? Clever and cautious acquisitions, with a penchant for loan moves. Yet, amidst these budgetary bounds, their interest in McCarthy, now 33, remains unwavering. The objective? To keep the likes of Jordan Pickford and Joao Virginia on their toes.

The tale told by the Evening Standard whispers of Luton’s earlier intrigue in McCarthy, a one-time England luminary. However, this budding interest quickly waned, with the talks ceasing almost before they began. As for Southampton? With McCarthy’s £50,000 weekly wages, they might just let him depart sans a fee. And as for Luton, they’ve apparently set their sights on Tim Krul from Norwich, a seasoned 35-year-old custodian.

To end, one thing remains certain: McCarthy’s dance card for the summer will not remain empty for long.