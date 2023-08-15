Report: City’s Rising Star Signs New Long-Term Deal

Rico Lewis: Manchester City’s Rising Star Seals Long-Term Future

The Etihad Commitment: Lewis 2028

Manchester City’s promising full-back, Rico Lewis, has taken a significant step in cementing his future with the reigning champions. As reported by 90min, Lewis has penned a fresh contract that will see him remain a key feature at the Etihad Stadium up until the summer of 2028.

Having first graced the senior squad as a mere 17-year-old in August of the previous year, Lewis has swiftly risen through the ranks. By the close of a season where City clinched a historic treble, the Bury-born teenager had already accumulated 24 first-team appearances. Notably, he was in the starting lineup for City’s Premier League kickoff against Burnley.

Rico Lewis: A Dream Cemented

Reflecting on his journey, Lewis expressed sheer gratitude and excitement.

“It’s been an unbelievable year for me and now to sign this contract is a dream come true,” the young defender revealed. Born and raised in the northern Manchester area of Bury, he added, “As a City fan I can remember watching us winning trophies when I was young and it’s the only place I’ve wanted to be. To know I’m going to be here until 2028 is fantastic and I can’t wait to keep working and keep improving.”

He further praised the club, highlighting his academy roots, and sent out a heartfelt message to the fans.

“Everyone at the club has been so amazing, starting with the academy where I learnt so much and I am hugely grateful for everything they did. The fans have been brilliant too and I’ll give everything for them and the Club to try to keep us being successful.”

Begiristain’s Glowing Praise

City’s top brass too weighed in on Lewis’s new contract. Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, didn’t hold back in his admiration for the youngster.

“Rico is a really intelligent footballer and is already a mature and reliable member of the squad. He absorbs every single piece of information Pep [Guardiola] gives him, which for a player of his age is special,” Begiristain opined, underscoring Lewis’s absorption of Pep Guardiola’s instructions.

Highlighting his journey from the academy to the main stage, he added, “We are very proud to have watched his journey through the academy and to see him playing with such confidence in the first team. His energy and hunger around the squad is contagious and we believe he can help to bring more success in the coming years.”