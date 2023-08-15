From Bavaria to Manchester: A Transfer Tale Unfolds

Manchester United’s Pursuit of Pavard: A Tangled Web

When it comes to the summer transfer window, football clubs play their cards close to their chest. However, with the world of football’s investigative powers, the intricate details of Manchester United’s negotiations with Bayern Munich over Benjamin Pavard have surfaced, as reported by 90min.

A Rising Price Tag on Pavard

Bayern Munich have allegedly upped the ante when it comes to their asking price for Benjamin Pavard. While Manchester United were initially hoping to seal a deal at around €35m (£30m) for the World Cup-winning player, Bayern’s counter has reportedly come in at a slightly steeper €40m (£34.5m) with add-ons.

The French international, now 27, has expressed a desire for new horizons after an illustrious stint with Bayern since his 2019 move from Stuttgart. The lure of the Premier League and the storied theatre of Old Trafford might be too much for Pavard to ignore.

United’s Centre-Back Conundrum

With talks of Harry Maguire potentially switching allegiance to West Ham in a deal believed to be around £30m, Manchester United’s hunt for a formidable centre-back is very much on. Pavard’s ability to adeptly handle responsibilities both as a right-back and centre-back places him prominently on United’s wish list.

However, the recent shift in Bayern’s valuation has thrown a proverbial spanner in the works. This change hasn’t sat well with both parties, with United and Pavard equally taken aback by the recalibrated price tag.

Other Options on United’s Radar

Though Pavard’s versatility makes him a standout candidate, Manchester United’s scouting network is broad. They’ve also got their sights on the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Perr Schuurs, Jarrad Branthwaite, Edmond Tapsoba and Benfica’s Antonio Silva. However, none bring the same multi-positional prowess that Pavard commands.

But in the digital age, social media adds its own flavour to transfer speculations. Pavard’s ‘like’ on a recent Instagram post from United, celebrating Raphael Varane’s game-winning performance against Wolves, certainly stoked the embers. It’s worth noting though, Varane and Pavard share locker room camaraderie in the French national team.

United’s Summer Movements

Old Trafford has been buzzing with activity this summer. Significant outlays have been made with Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund joining the ranks, along with the addition of Jonny Evans on a more temporary basis. On the flip side, David de Gea and Fred have made their exits, with Maguire’s future teetering on the edge.

It remains to be seen how this saga with Pavard unfolds. While he could be the defensive stalwart United crave, the ever-changing dynamics of football transfers mean that until pen is put to paper, nothing is certain.

Manchester United fans will be keenly watching this space, with hopes of a Premier League trophy resting partly on the quality of reinforcements they can secure.