Journalist: Liverpool Renew Interest in Wolves’ Midfield Man

Liverpool Eye Matheus Nunes Amidst Midfield Overhaul

Reds’ Midfield Reconnaissance

Liverpool’s ambitions to reinforce their midfield are evident, with the Merseyside club scanning the market diligently. Jac Tablot, writing for Anfield Watch highlights the club’s interest in Wolves’ ace, Matheus Nunes, as a pivotal step in this rejuvenation process.

After missing out on Moises Caicedo, who Chelsea snatched for a staggering British record of £115 million, and sensing a drift towards Stamford Bridge by Romeo Lavia, Liverpool seems to be redirecting their efforts.

The Nunes Attraction: A Revival of Interest

Last year, when Nunes donned the Sporting CP jersey, Liverpool’s admiration for the midfielder was already evident. With Wolves currently in a state of flux post the exit of their guiding light, Julen Lopetegui, Nunes, along with a section of the Wolves squad, might be considering fresh pastures. The 24-year-old’s potential availability certainly isn’t going unnoticed at Anfield.

Multiple clubs, not just Liverpool, are queuing up showing interest in Nunes, but the lure of Anfield and favourable personal terms might just swing the balance for the Reds.

Other Midfield Options on the Table

Liverpool’s scope isn’t limited to Nunes. As Talbot had previously pointed out, Liverpool have also cast their eye towards Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Leicester City. The promising midfielder is even seen by many as a possible heir to Jordan Henderson.

Their substantial £111m bid for Caicedo clearly demonstrated Liverpool’s financial readiness, but finding the apt fit is paramount. With primary targets like Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid moving towards rivals, Liverpool might have to broaden their horizons.

Interestingly, Khephren Thuram was once on the Liverpool radar. Despite agreeing verbally, concerns about his youth and inexperience in the Premier League made Liverpool reconsider. Given the evolving market conditions, this might be a route worth revisiting.

Defensive Reinforcements: The Winter Watchlist

Beyond midfield, Liverpool’s defensive requirements are pressing. The winter scouting reports included names like Goncalo Inacio and the sought-after Antonio Silva, with a hefty release clause of £77m. However, with Benfica’s initial optimism about selling Silva this window facing a cold market, Liverpool might just get a bargain deal.