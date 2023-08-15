Lavia’s Liverpool Snub – Unpacking His Incredible Chelsea Deal

Chelsea’s £55m Pursuit of Romeo Lavia: A Closer Look

Lavia to Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea appear to have finally secured their man, as whispers around Stamford Bridge suggest that they are on the verge of a £55 million deal to bring Romeo Lavia into their ranks. This follows on the heels of their audacious British-record move for Moises Caicedo, reflecting the London club’s ambition.

Terms Agreed

Delving into the specifics, Football Insider report on the comprehensive package: £50m upfront with a potential £5m coming in the form of add-ons. Plus, there’s an understanding that the contract, set to stretch till 2030, includes an option for an additional year. This means that if Lavia impresses in the blue jersey, Chelsea could have him playing for them until 2031.

Chelsea and Southampton closing in on Roméo Lavia move. Structure of deal is being discussed — how to activate the add-ons and also Saints ask for bigger part of the fee upfront 🔵🇧🇪 #CFC Matter of short time to get final green light and proceed with medical. Here we go, soon. pic.twitter.com/6SziytTqF7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2023

Outbidding Liverpool

The tale of Chelsea’s pursuit of Lavia isn’t just about their determination. It also speaks volumes about the intense competition they’ve had to fend off. Liverpool notably made three separate bids, reaching up to £48m, but couldn’t sway Southampton. The pendulum seemingly swung in Chelsea’s favour when Caicedo expressed a preference for Chelsea over the Reds, compelling the London giants to recalibrate their strategy.

Interestingly, while Liverpool’s £111m offer was accepted by Brighton for Caicedo, Chelsea’s audacious counter of up to £115m confirmed the switch of allegiance.

Southampton’s Stance

Despite a heartbreaking relegation to the Championship, Southampton stood resolute, not willing to let their star go for anything less than £50 million. Lavia’s absence in recent fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich perhaps indicated the ongoing behind-the-scenes negotiations.

In the backdrop of this imminent move, it’s worth noting that Manchester City will have a slice of the pie. They are poised to receive 20% of the transfer fee, and interestingly, they’ve ensured a £40m buy-back clause which activates in 2024.

Lavia, an integral part of the Southampton setup, made 34 appearances in various competitions last season, reinforcing why he’s in such high demand.