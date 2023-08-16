Fulham’s Star Striker in the Spotlight

In the vibrant heart of west London, a football tale of desire and valuations unfurls.

The Temptation from the East

Fulham, it seems, finds themselves in the midst of an escalating saga with a staggering £47 million on the table from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for their Serbian sharpshooter, Aleksandar Mitrovic. The pull of the East is strong. The lure of Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning football scene becomes a powerful seduction for even the most established Premier League personalities.

Behind the Scenes: The Money Talks

TalkSport unveiled details of an eye-watering £21.3 million-per-year package, roughly translating to £400,000 weekly, earmarked for Mitrovic. And while previous bids, from the realms of £25.5m to £35m, faced the unwavering resolve of Fulham’s top brass, the price on the Serbian’s head hovers around the £52 million mark.

Inside sources whisper of Mitrovic’s determination, voicing to close kin his resolution never to don the white of Fulham again, even with three seasons remaining on his Fulham ledger.

A Journey of Goals and Passion

Having racked up an impressive 111 goals from 205 outings since his 2017/18 loan spell, Mitrovic’s mark on Fulham is indelible. His prowess played no small part in hoisting the club to a commendable tenth in the Premier League just last year.

Should the Cottagers relent, Mitrovic would share the pitch with Brazilian sensation Neymar, the latest jewel in Al Hilal’s glinting crown. Their recent acquisitions list reads like a who’s who of European elite, featuring the likes of Ruben Neves and Malcom.