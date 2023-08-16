Man City’s Pursuit of Paqueta Intensifies

City’s Relentless Chase

In a twist that could reshape the Premier League’s power balance, Manchester City are poised to table a staggering £80 million bid for West Ham’s maestro, Lucas Paqueta, within a day. This new offer comes as an escalation, after City’s previous proposal of a tad over £70 million was shown the door by the Hammers just a week ago report Football Insider.

Paqueta’s Etihad Calling

The allure of the Etihad Stadium seems strong, as insiders reveal that Paqueta has shown keen interest in joining the Manchester behemoth. This sentiment aligns with the revelation that the Brazil international has already reached an understanding on personal terms. Notably, the Hammers paid a significant £51 million – their club-record at the time – to acquire Paqueta from Lyon. Since the switch, the 25-year-old has become a linchpin for David Moyes, delivering commendable stats: 41 outings, five netted goals, and a hand in seven others.

“He has been a regular starter for David Moyes since his £51million move.”

Guardiola’s Strategy Unveiled

Pep Guardiola’s blueprint is clear: bolstering his squad following the exits of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez. And with Paqueta’s prowess in midfield and his role in helping West Ham clinch European glory in the Europa Conference League, the Brazilian is a perfect fit.

However, West Ham’s squad could face seismic changes. After parting ways with their linchpin, Declan Rice, who embarked on a mega-move to Arsenal, the Hammers could see another star exit the London Stadium.

“The Brazil international signed a five-year deal upon his arrival at the London Stadium – and that contract can be extended a further 12 months by West Ham.”