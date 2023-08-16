Hugo Lloris: From Spurs to Lazio’s Limelight?

The Lazio Chronicles: Lloris in the Limelight

Spurs Stalwart Sets Sights on Serie A?

Tottenham’s very own Hugo Lloris, after a decade-long spell donning the Spurs jersey, appears to be on the brink of new horizons. Lazio, with a fresh void between their goalposts following the departure of Maximiano to Almeria, have earmarked the French shot-stopper for the vital role reveals Di Marzio.

“The French goalkeeper is looking for a new team after more than ten years of career in Spurs: Lazio are seriously insisting on the 1986 class.”

Transfer Talks Underway

While Lloris stands poised for this new chapter, the financial intricacies remain under wraps. The two clubs remain engrossed in negotiations, sculpting a deal satisfactory for both sides.

Fresh Faces in the Capital

Beyond the impending arrival of Lloris, Lazio faithful have more reasons to rejoice. As per reports from Di Marzio, Lazio will witness the arrivals of Rovella and Pellegrini this Thursday, the 16th of August. Both are set to undergo medical tests, the maiden step to potentially donning the Biancocelesti jersey.