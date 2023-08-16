Olise’s Rise Noticed by Chelsea, Wenger, and Guardiola

Chelsea’s Bold Move: Michael Olise’s Admirers Span the Premier League’s Elite

In a yearning to solidify their attacking prowess, Chelsea has moved strategically in the transfer market. With the signature of Crystal Palace’s radiant winger Michael Olise inching closer, it’s evident that Chelsea’s strategy is evolving.

A Starlet with Acclaim

Stirring interest from some of football’s most discerning minds, Olise’s reputation precedes him. Having been lauded by Manchester City’s linchpin Pep Guardiola and the sage of North London, Arsene Wenger, Olise has found himself at the nexus of top-flight football attention report Daily Mirror.

Chelsea’s Visionary Expansion

Committing a significant £35 million to activate Olise’s release clause, Chelsea seems resolute to incorporate him into Mauricio Pochettino’s burgeoning brigade. This move is consistent with their acquisition strategy, mirrored by their £53m + £5m add-ons commitment to rope in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. It’s an exciting time, with a suite of young prodigies being marshalled for Pochettino’s blueprint.

The Return to the Bridge

After registering a commendable 11 assists for Palace in the Premier League’s last campaign, Olise garnered attention from Manchester City. However, fate seems to be ushering him back to Stamford Bridge, the place he once had to part ways with in his younger days. This reunion, though, is under the shadow of Palace’s purported discontent over Chelsea’s approach.

The 21-year-old virtuoso, presently nursing a hamstring injury acquired during the European Under-21 Championships, might not be immediately available for Pochettino’s strategy. Yet, the future beckons.

A Threat from the Right

Chelsea’s likely acquisition promises a player burgeoning with potential. Since his £8m shift from Reading to Palace in 2021, Olise’s numbers tell a tale of his mettle – 19 assists and six goals in 71 matches. But it’s his left foot, adept at slicing through defences from the right wing, that’s particularly lethal.

Recalling a tight contest where Manchester City narrowly edged past Palace, Guardiola acknowledged Olise’s potency. “Zaha is there, Olise, Eze, they are incredible strikers and they have incredible threat,” he praised during a Sky Sports interview.

Wenger’s Words of Wisdom

While Olise’s mesmerising footwork and precise crossing are indisputable, his 2-goal tally in 37 league fixtures last season leaves room for introspection. Wenger, with the insight only experience can bring, pinpointed this during a rendezvous at the French Embassy. The prodigious talent received sage advice, as Wenger noted, “(You) need to score more goals.” An observation corroborated by former Palace gaffer, Patrick Vieira, highlighting the realms Olise can yet traverse