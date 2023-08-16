Report: Chelsea Flex Financial Muscle Again: £58m Deal Agreed

Chelsea Seal Deal for £58m Rising Star Romeo Lavia

Southampton’s dynamic midfielder Romeo Lavia is set to grace the Chelsea blue. A deal has been brokered for an initial £53m, which can surge to £58m after certain add-ons are factored in, as confirmed by BBC Sport.

The 19-year-old prodigy, boasting a senior cap for Belgium, awaits his medical at Stamford Bridge, completing the transfer protocol.

Journey in the Spotlight

Last season saw Lavia in action 34 times across various competitions. Yet, despite his valiant efforts, Southampton suffered a gut-wrenching relegation from the Premier League. His journey is reminiscent of tales where youthful exuberance meets hard challenges.

“There’s always a silver lining,” they say. For Lavia, it seems the lining has been dyed in Chelsea blue.

Roméo Lavia, in London today in order to complete medical tests as Chelsea player after £53m plus £5m deal agreed yesterday night 🚨🔵🩺 #CFC Brazilian talent Deivid Washington also completing final part of medical today ahead of club statement. 🇧🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023

Liverpool’s Loss is Chelsea’s Gain

The Merseyside giants expressed keen interest in Lavia, making the midfielder their coveted target. After losing out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea earlier, it appears they’ve faced another Stamford stumble. The recent acquisition of Ecuador’s Caicedo by Chelsea, at an eyebrow-raising fee which could potentially set a British club record, showcases Chelsea’s intent to bolster their midfield.

Last week saw Liverpool’s bid of approximately £46m, add-ons inclusive, being politely turned down by Southampton.

The Lavia Lineage

His formative years in football took shape at Anderlecht’s youth academy. A tournament in Belgium witnessed him being noticed by none other than Pep Guardiola, leading to a shift to Manchester City in 2020. But the first-team eluded him. He adorned City’s colours only twice – making brief appearances in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

A move to Southampton in 2022 saw him being secured for £10.5m. An interesting twist in this tale is the speculated buy-back option City has on Lavia, which doesn’t activate until the following summer. Moreover, the reigning Premier League champions stand to gain a handsome 20% from this deal due to a clever sell-on clause.