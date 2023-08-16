Who’s Arsenal’s Real No.1? The Ramsdale-Raya Dilemma

Arsenal’s Goalkeeping Dilemma: David Raya vs Aaron Ramsdale

The Goalkeeper Conundrum

Arsenal’s audacious move for Brentford’s David Raya raises more than a few eyebrows. With Aaron Ramsdale already at the helm, could this spell chaos between the sticks for the Gunners?

Raya’s Rise to Prominence

David Raya, the talent from Brentford, has been nothing short of impressive. Last season saw him play an instrumental role in leading the Bees to their most commendable league position since 1938. Now, he’s wearing the Arsenal jersey. But it’s not just about a switch of teams; it’s a potential switch of dynamics.

Ramsdale’s Remarkable Reign

The stats tell a story – 14 clean sheets in 38 matches, positioning Arsenal as the runners-up in the Premier League. Ramsdale’s impact at the Emirates cannot be understated. The former Manchester United shot-stopper, Peter Schmeichel, echoed this sentiment on BBC Radio 5 Live:

“Ramsdale was fantastic for Arsenal last season; he’s brilliant with his feet and he’s brilliant with the core business of goalkeeping, he is the best English keeper.”

Schmeichel further elaborated on the nuances of goalkeeping, stressing its reactive nature. He seemed genuinely puzzled, questioning why Arteta would willingly step into what could be a brewing storm.

Behind The Numbers

Both Ramsdale and Raya played 38 league games last season. Aged 25, Ramsdale secured 14 clean sheets, only shadowed by Manchester United’s David de Gea, and allowed two fewer goals than Raya. When it comes to distributing the ball, Ramsdale’s 63.38% passing accuracy slightly edges out Raya’s 60.75%.

However, Raya’s shot-stopping prowess is undeniable. Last season, he made a whopping 154 saves – the highest in the Premier League, and recorded the league’s best save percentage at 77%. In contrast, Ramsdale’s was 68.61%. Opta’s expected goals on target model adds another feather in Raya’s cap, revealing he staved off nearly six more goals than an average keeper might have.

Expert Opinions – Tug of War

The new signing has stirred the pot among football aficionados. Former Manchester City and Newcastle goalkeeper, Shay Given remarked on BBC MOTD2:

“It looks like they are signing a problem. Ramsdale was one of their best players. Raya isn’t signing for any club to be number two. I don’t understand why Arteta wants to bring him in.”

Given’s sentiment resonates with many. For goalkeepers, the mental game is just as critical. The backing of a manager, even in the aftermath of a blunder, can be the difference between regaining form or spiralling.

Danny Murphy, the ex-Fulham midfielder, joined the chorus on BBC MOTD2:

“One of them is always going to be unhappy. I don’t think Raya is going there to be anything but number one. It’s not fair on Ramsdale but you have to trust your manager.”

While competition often brings out the best in players, goalkeeping is a unique beast. With the spotlight solely on them, a mistake often results in direct consequences. As Arsenal embarks on a new season with two number ones, it remains to be seen how this puzzle will piece together.