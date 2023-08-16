Manchester City vs Sevilla: UEFA Super Cup Showdown in Athens

Manchester City Challenge Sevilla in UEFA Super Cup Showdown

Athens Awaits Champions

In the heart of Athens, where ancient gladiators once battled for glory, two modern football titans, Manchester City and Sevilla, prepare to square off. The UEFA Super Cup provides the backdrop for this contemporary duel, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The journey to this contest for both teams has been nothing short of cinematic. Manchester City, fresh from their captivating Champions League triumph over Inter Milan, stride into Athens in search of yet another accolade to cap off their Treble-winning endeavour. And who stands in their way? Sevilla. The very team that clinched their latest Europa League title by outmanoeuvring Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Before tonight’s climax, Manchester City displayed their resilience by bouncing back from a heart-wrenching penalty loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield, promptly opening their Premier League account with a victory over Burnley. Tonight marks City’s inaugural participation in the Super Cup, with history illustrating the weight of their challenge: Sevilla, a team that has faced, albeit frequently fallen to, the Champions League victors in four of the last nine seasons.

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 8pm BST.

Venue: The iconic Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens.

Catch live coverage on TV from 7pm with TNT Sports or watch online with the TNT Sports app and website will stream the match for subscribers.

Tactical Chalkboard

Manchester City grapples with the absence of some key players. The stalwart, Ruben Dias, is sidelined following concussion protocols, and the backbone, John Stones, faces challenges with an abductor injury. To add salt to the wound, Kevin De Bruyne’s concerning hamstring predicament leaves the team contemplating surgery. Meanwhile, the crafty Bernardo Silva will be missed tonight, having not journeyed to Athens due to illness.

There is a glint of hope, though. Josko Gvardiol, after his recent cameo against Burnley, might be in line for a significant role tonight. The energetic duo of Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic are also tipped to grace the starting eleven.

Sevilla’s team sheet will miss the presence of Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao owing to injuries. Nevertheless, their spirits will be lifted with Jesus Navas gearing up to play against the club he once adorned.

One would recall Loic Bade’s red card in Sevilla’s LaLiga opener against Valencia. However, tonight’s European fixture remains unaffected by that suspension, paving the way for the Frenchman to lock horns with City.

Our Prediction

Even when not at their peak, Manchester City’s dominance was palpable against Burnley. Their mettle was further evident during their duel with Arsenal, despite the final outcome. The UEFA Super Cup narrative over the last decade highlights a fascinating trend: a scant Europa League victor has lifted the Super Cup. Sevilla, although a formidable side, has tasted this bitter truth on several occasions. Tonight? Expect a similar storyline. Our prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Sevilla.

