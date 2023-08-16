Liverpool Midfield Pursuits: The Top Six Contenders

Liverpool’s Midfield Chase: The Six-Player Line-Up

In the frenetic close of the transfer window, Liverpool ar keen on bolstering its midfield strength. After watching their pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia get intercepted by Chelsea, the Reds are leaving no stone unturned.

Palhinha: The Fulham Favourite

It’s been whispered around Anfield that Fulham’s midfield dynamo, Joao Palhinha, is at the apex of Liverpool’s wish list. The Portuguese, having illuminated Craven Cottage after his transfer from Sporting Lisbon, seems to be the man Jurgen Klopp believes can fill the midfield void. The lad was previously on West Ham’s radar, but the Hammers have since directed their attention towards Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

While Fulham’s valuation hovers around a hefty £60m for Palhinha, will Liverpool put the money on the table? Time will tell.

Doucoure: The Crystal Palace Gem

Not too far away, over at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure has caught the Merseyside giant’s eye. But securing Doucoure won’t come cheap. The ex-Lens midfielder has a hefty £70m price tag as per the Eagles’ valuation.

More Options on the Horizon

Among others on the Reds’ radar:

Kalvin Phillips: Previously admired by Klopp, whispers suggest Liverpool might make another move for the Man City talent

Sofyan Amrabat: The Fiorentina man is no stranger to Premier League interest, with Liverpool’s rivals, Manchester United, also in the race.

Khephren Thuram: The Nice midfielder has been on Liverpool’s list for a while. But with Manchester United reportedly keeping tabs, the battle might intensify.

Andre from Fluminense: This Brazilian prodigy is surely an interesting prospect. While Liverpool are eager, Fluminense are hesitant, hinting at a potential move in January.

Klopp Speaks Up

Ahead of their encounter with Chelsea, Klopp didn’t hold back. “It’s not surprising we are looking for that position. It’s clear and would be great if we could do something but for now we can do a lot of things,” he commented.

Elaborating on their in-house strength, he added, “We can play a double six or double pivot as well and Stefan [Bajcetic] is coming back. He played that position exceptionally well so we have options, we have Curtis [Jones], we can adapt the system and have options. But yeah it would be absolutely great if we could.”

Closing Thoughts

With a strong desire and a clear vision, Liverpool are keen on reinforcing its midfield. The coming days are set to be interesting as the transfer drama unfolds.

This intriguing line-up of possible transfers is being reported by The Mirror.