Chelsea Farewell: Winger Embarks on Turkish Journey

Chelsea’s Ziyech Set for Galatasaray Switch

While Stamford Bridge has been buzzing with new signings, one of their prominent names, Hakim Ziyech, is gearing up for a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Galatasaray Beckons for Ziyech

As reported by BBC SPORT, Chelsea have inked an agreement to transfer their Moroccan winger to Galatasaray. Following the green light for this deal, Ziyech is slated to commence his medical formalities with the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

From Stardom to Sidelines

Having graced the field 107 times for Chelsea since his £33.3m move from Ajax in 2020, Ziyech’s journey at the Bridge has been eventful. He sat on the sidelines during Chelsea’s victorious Champions League campaign in 2021, yet proudly represented Morocco in the historic World Cup semi-finals run in Qatar 2022.

Despite such credentials, the changing dynamics at Chelsea, especially after the mammoth £900m player investment post-Todd Boehly’s Clearlake consortium takeover in May 2022, saw Ziyech’s role diminish. The summer’s US tour didn’t feature him, and more tellingly, he missed the recent 1-1 Liverpool clash, even lacking a squad number for the ongoing Premier League season.

Unfulfilled Past Endeavours

While Chelsea fans might be familiar with Ziyech’s on-field endeavours, his off-field transfer pursuits have also garnered attention. Past deals to Paris St-Germain and Al Nassr didn’t materialise, but with Galatasaray, a new chapter seems imminent for the 30-year-old.